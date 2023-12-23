Study finds COVID vaccines DO integrate into human DNA
Igor's Newsletter
Thu, 21 Dec 2023 22:27 UTC
Summary: a study of humans suffering from Long Covid analyzed their cellular DNA. The authors unexpectedly found genes uniquely specific to the Pfizer COVID vaccine in human blood cells. This finding proves that mRNA COVID vaccines permanently integrate into the DNA of some COVID-vaccinated people.
A newly published study analyzed human DNA isolated from volunteers' blood samples. Authors looked for matches between blood cells's DNA and genetic sequences unique to the Pfizer COVID vaccine BNT162b2. After using sensitive tests, scientists found genes that could only come from the Pfizer COVID vaccine in the genomes of blood samples analyzed.
What is this about?
Almost two years ago, I posted a description of a study that found integration of Pfizer's COVID vaccine into human DNA, discovered by a lab experiment in a dish (in-vitro).
Specifically, does the COVID-19 vaccine reverse transcribe, integrate, and thus become part of human DNA in living, breathing humans? We had no answer to that question - until now.
Spoiler alert - the answer is yes - the mRNA Covid vaccine sometimes becomes a part of DNA.
The study by Dhuli et al. describes an interesting scientific discovery journey by Italian scientists exploring the so-called "Long Covid."
The detection happened long after vaccination.
To answer that question, they used DNA-specific tests to detect the presence of COVID vaccine genetic code in the genomes of the cells of study subjects.
The supplement explains:
The answer is yes - some experimental subjects' DNA was altered and contained genes that could only come from the Pfizer COVID vaccine!
Words of Caution
The above findings are unsettling and show that some vaccinated people experience forced alteration of their genomes, with spike protein-producing code permanently residing in the affected cells.
However, we do not know how many cells are affected in persons experiencing reverse transcription and integration of Pfizer vaccine code into their DNA. The methods used to detect such altered genetic strands are very sensitive. I hope the Pfizer vaccine-code-carrying cells are a small minority in each affected organism.
We also do not know if reproductive cells (eggs and sperm) are affected. Are there any newborns whose germ-line genes carry the Pfizer vaccine code? (check out this post by the Daily Beagle also)
Further, it appears that not every vaccinated person was affected by this reverse integration, and therefore, vaccinated individuals have hope that they were not the ones whose genomes were altered.
Additionally, the journal where this study was published is not the most prestigious. (Prestigious journals do not like to publish scientific findings critical of COVID vaccines.) I hope more studies will attempt to reproduce the authors' methods to confirm their findings.
Remember that "Covid vaccine changes our genome" was considered an antiscience antivax trope and was constantly ridiculed by Pfizer-sponsored press.
Now that tests of the genomic DNA of vaccinated subjects have confirmed these fears, will apologies be forthcoming?
Comment: There were plenty of studies shouting the truth early on. The major medical journals and the media chose (were instructed?) to ignore and/or ridicule the notion: