Red hot business ties

Russia urges BRICS to ditch the dollar

The Russian leader also stressed that the business ties between the two nations were also booming, with bilateral trade turnover already reaching $200 billion ahead of schedule.Russia and China have completely abandoned the use of Western currencies, including US Dollar, in their bilateral trade, said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday (Dec 19).While speaking during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang in Beijing, Mishustin said nearly all payments were being carried out in Rubles and Yuan.Mishustin was quoted as saying by Russian media.The Russian leader also stressed that the business ties between the two nations were booming, withahead of schedule.He also mentioned that a joint business forum held in Beijing earlier this year saw the attendance of more than 1,500 entrepreneurs from both countries."We are creating comfortable conditions for the work of commercial firms on the Russian and Chinese markets. We have an extensive joint agenda," Mishustin said.Apart from abandoning the US dollar in its trade with China, Russia is also urging the BRICS organisation to develop financial relations and make mechanisms for settlements within the bloc.Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov made this appeal at the Russia-China Financial Dialogue forum in Beijing on Monday, where his Chinese counterpart Lan Foan was also present.The BRICS group of emerging economies - which currently incorporates Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - has been discussing ways to facilitate payments in local currencies between member countries.Siluanov stated.