Liberia voted against a ceasefire in Gaza a week ago, along with the US, being the only African country to do soLiberia was the sole African nation to vote against the resolution, which was endorsed by 153 countries. Ten nations came out against the measure, while 23 abstained.The name of the embassy official who changed Monrovia's vote was not mentioned."A wicked person in the embassy... when they told us to vote, that person whatever they did - that Liberian that voted for war is a wicked Liberian, and God will not spare that person, and every person's life that was taken in that war because that person voted, they will also feel the wrath of the true living God," President Weah claimed.At the same time,According to earlier reports, Liberia was the only African nation to vote against a humanitarian truce in the Middle East. Israel received support from nine countries worldwide, including the previously mentioned African country, the US, Paraguay, Austria, Papua New Guinea, Guatemala, the Czech Republic, Nauru, and Micronesia.