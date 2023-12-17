© AFP



Israeli bulldozers have demolished tents of displaced Palestinians outside a hospital in the Gaza Strip, "burying people alive" inside them, according to a report."Dozens of displaced, sick, and wounded people were buried alive. The occupation [Israeli] bulldozers trampled the tents of the displaced people in the hospital yard and brutally crushed them," Palestinian journalist Anas al-Sharif reported."A terrifying massacre and unspeakable scenes. What the Israeli occupation did inside Kamal Adwan Hospital is a horrific crime against citizens and medical staff," Sharif said in a post on X.said Al-Jazeera correspondent Imad Zaqout.Following the report, the Geneva-based independent organization, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, called for an international investigation into the horrific act.The Observatory said in a statement thatIt saidThe Observatory also indicated that"The atrocities committed by the Israeli forces at Kamal Adwan Hospital are an extension of the Israeli army's repeated attacks on facilities, crews, and medical transports asunder the rules of international humanitarian law," the Observatory said.Newborn babies are taken outside of the incubators at Al-Shifa Hospital due to a lack of oxygen.On Monday, Ahmed al-Kahlout, head of the Kamal Adwan Hospital said that Israeli troopsThe Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday that, as the regime's forces continue to besiege the medical center.The situation at the Kamal Adwan Hospital is "catastrophic," according to a Palestinian journalist, who said at least 3,000 people had sought refuge in the complex.According to media reports, Israeli forces have stormed the hospital several times during these days and turned its roofs and buildings into military barracks, imposing a siege on those inside and depriving them of access to food and water.