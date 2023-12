© Lehtikuva / Heikki Saukkomaa/via REUTERS



Finland will on Monday Dec. 18 sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States, the Finnish government said on Thursday, to grant the U.S. military broad access across the Nordic country to the vicinity of its long border with Russia.Russia's Nordic neighbourin response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine."The fact that, makes organising peace time operations easier, but above all it can be vital in a crisis," Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told reporters.The agreement with the United States isand aid, officials said ahead of the announcement.The agreement lists 15 facilities and areas in Finland to which the U.S. military will have unimpeded access andThe areas, the agreement showed.As Reuters reported in July, Finlandnear Murmansk in the Kola peninsula.Neighbouring, which has also asked to join NATO but has been left waiting due to resistance from existing members Turkey and Hungary, signed , giving it access to 17 areas including four air bases, one harbour and five military camps.Among other NATO members,Finland will not allow storage or transport of nuclear and biological weapons or anti-personnel mines on its territory, in line with international non-proliferation treaties it has committed to previously, officials said.The U.S. military can have a permanent presence and regular exercises in Finland, but there are no plans for permanent bases, they said.The agreement will be signed in Washington D.C. on Monday, before official ratification by legislators in both countries.