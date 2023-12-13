© Getty Images



"This is the smoking gun that proves what we've been saying all along, that the city intends to register noncitizens to vote, and even those who are residing in these migrant shelters for just 30 days. It is extremely concerning. It should be concerning to every citizen."

"Contractors who have regular contact with the public in the daily administration of its business must provide and distribute voter registration forms to all persons together with written applications for services, renewal, or recertification for services and change of address relating to such services.



"Such voter registration forms shall be provided to the Contractor by the City. The Contractor should be prepared to provide forms written in Spanish or Chinese, and shall obtain a sufficient supply of such forms from the City."

"These allegations are false and baseless. DHS is legally required to include language around voter registration in shelter contracts and this guidance applies only to eligible clients who are citizens, and would clearly not apply to asylum seekers in shelter.



"As our teams continue to provide vital case-management services to connect asylum seekers to supports to help them move out of shelter, we strongly caution against lending any credence to such dangerous misrepresentations of the City's response to this humanitarian crisis."

