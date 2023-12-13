© FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP

A large share of EU citizens are skeptical about the bloc's future enlargement, with many seeing no economic benefit to Ukraine's potential membership, according to a poll conducted for the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).The survey, carried out by Yougov and Datapraxis in six EU countries (Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, and Romania) and released on Tuesday, found that 35% of respondents are in favor of the EU admitting new states right away, while 37% are opposed. The rest either don't know or are indifferent.When it comes to admitting Ukraine, 37% of EU citizens believe it should become a member, while 33% are against. Support for Kiev's entry is highest in Denmark (50%) and Poland (47%). However, Germans are more divided on the issue (37% for and 39% against), as are the French (29% for and 35% against). In Austria, a majority (52%) opposes Ukraine's accession.The new poll was released after the EU Commission recommended in early November that formal accession talks be opened with Ukraine, with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen citing Kiev's progress in domestic reforms. The issue is expected to be discussed at the EU Summit on December 14-15.