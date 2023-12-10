A freak weather event this lunch time has caused serious damage to property and cars in Leitrim Village.With Storm Fergus descending on the country this afternoon, there was serious thunder and lightning witnessed at about 12.30pm in the Carrick-on-Shannon area.Reports then came in of a tornado ripping through Leitrim Village at about 12.40pm, causing damage to properties, knocking trees and walls as well as damaging cars.An eye witness said they heard a roaring noise and saw trees being flattened at the back of properties near the canal.Leitrim Fire Service and the Gardai are currently in Leitrim Village dealing with the scene.Local photographer Willie Donnellan has sent the following images: