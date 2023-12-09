© Unknown

"Not an inch further. In fact, you must withdraw to your 1997 status, and take all your armaments with you, beginning with your missiles in Poland and Romania."

In my view, the single most meaningful consequence of the NATO/Ukraine proxy war against Russia is that most of the major geopolitical players outside the imperial realm are suddenly in open defiance of the capricious "rules-based international order" and its rapacious monetary system.The catalyst for this rebellion was that Vladimir Putin's Russia stood alone amongst the kings, princes, presidents, and prime ministers of a trembling world, turned to the masters of empire, and said:and then encouraged their #MotherOfAllProxyArmies in Ukraine to concentrate on the Donbass and the Azov pursuant to conquering Novorossiya and Crimea once and for all ... then on to Moscow.This war was anything but "unprovoked Russian aggression". This war was spawned and nurtured for decades in the secret chambers of the imperial dark lords in London and Washington. It was a war the empire knew Russia would fight.As was imperative, Russiachoose to fight — notwithstanding there were many reasons to suppose they were insufficiently prepared to win in the event the full weight of the NATO countries were thrown against them.As it has turned out (and contrary to the fantastical western narratives of Russian humiliation and massive losses),And they have done so while assembling, equipping, and thoroughly training a reserve army twice the size of the one they have used to methodically wreck the armies arrayed against them in Ukraine.They have achieved the greatest industrial mobilization since the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Their massive increases in production of the implements of industrial-scale warfare dwarf the combined capabilities of their adversaries.They have also quickly adapted to changing battlefield realities, and are innovating and mass-producing new war tools previously seen only as novelties, but now acknowledged as essential.Most significantly, Russia has exposed for all to see thatTHAT is why so much of the rest of the world is now emboldened to defy imperial edicts.THAT is the reason new alliances are solidifying between heretofore reluctant friends.Nothing unites the human playground quite like one intrepid soul willing to stand, fight, and humble the bully.The tripartite alliance of Russia, China, and Iran is an adversary more than adequate to roll back imperial rule by leaps and bounds, and in a relatively short span of time.Many of the "middle powers" can also see which way the wind is blowing, and are positioning themselves accordingly.in every quarter of the earth.And perhaps most meaningful of all, they are cooperating to progressively repudiate the empire's debt notes as the coin of the realm. They have come to understand that a prerequisite to "fixing the world" is to return its money system to a much more equitable and sustainable basis.The empire of debt and lies has been weighed in the balances and found wanting. All that remains is to see if it will go gently into that good night, or in a fit of humiliated rage, set the world on fire.