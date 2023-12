A rocket attack was launched against the US embassy in the Green Zone area of the Iraqi capital Baghdad on 8 December, with explosions heard inside the heavily fortified area."Probable sounds of impacts were heard" near the embassy and Union III base," an anonymous US military official told AFP.and damage to infrastructure, if any. We are also awaiting official reporting on the type of attack," the official added.The embassy was targeted with at least three rockets, an Iraqi security official reported, adding thatSirens blared and recorded messages played via loudspeaker warned people to "take cover."The US embassy in Baghdad has not yet commented on the attack.Hours after the rockets landed near the embassy, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq - a coalition of factions formed in October in rejection of US support for Israel - announced an attack on the US base inside Syria's Conoco oilfield."In response to the crimes committed by the enemy against our people in Gaza, the Mjahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the American occupation base in the Conoco oil field in Syria, with a rockets salvo, which directly hit its targets," the resistance statement reads.Five Iraqi resistance fighters were killed in a US strike in Kirkuk on 3 December.