The Republican lawmaker has set conditions for approving any more money for Kiev...Getting the Republican-majority House of Representatives to approve additional funding for Ukraine would require first securing the US border with Mexico as part of the deal, Speaker Mike Johnson told the White House on Tuesday.Young argued that cutting off US aid would "kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield" and increase the "likelihood of Russian military victories."Johnson first addressed Israel, noting that the House had approved the(HR 6126) on November 2, but thatwho control the SenateJohnson wrote, the Republican position has remained unchanged since his meeting with Young and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on October 26, when he laid outSix days prior,of which about $60 billion would go to Kiev.Additional funding for Ukraine is "dependent upon enactment of transformative change to our nation's border security laws," Johnson wrote on Tuesday.he noted, but the Senate Democrats have "refused to act" on it.Johnson called the situation "an unconscionable and unsustainable catastrophe."In addition to "madness" on the border, Johnson noted that the White House still owed CongressHe accused Biden of "failure thus far to present clearly defined objectives," and to provide Kiev the weapons it needed on time."Rather than engaging with Congressional Republicans to discuss logical reforms, the Biden Administration has ignored reality, choosing instead to engage in political posturing," the House speaker said. collapsed earlier in the day, as Democrats denounced the Republican proposal as "extreme," claiming it would "end asylum as we know it."