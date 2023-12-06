In Minorca on Tuesday morning, there was a surprise hailstorm ofElsewhere, there were 64 litres in an hour. Temperatures plummeted in places like Alaior to six degrees.Radar images from the met agency Aemet showed a storm that passed straight through Minorca, missing Mallorca.For Mallorca, weather stations are currently forecasting thunderstorms on Friday for the whole of the island. Friday, a holiday for the Immaculate Conception, is looking as if it will be very wet and windy.