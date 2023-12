© Kevin McKernan

U.S.-based genomics scientist Kevin McKernan says he has lost an estimated $200,000 worth of research data after his account on file hosting service MEGA was deleted overnight.Young, a 56-year-old database administrator and former employee of the MOH, leaked data from a 'pay per dose' Covid vaccine database to NZ journalist Liz Gunn and U.S. tech millionaire and Substacker Steve Kirsch.McKernan had 'mirrored' Kirsch's data upload on his MEGA account to make it easier for people to download and analyse after international confusion broke out following the sensationalised release , which brought the integrity of whistleblower's data into question.Having heard that an injunction had been granted to the MOH to prevent further distribution of the NZ data, McKernan says that he texted Kirsch to get clarity on Monday December 4th, but did not hear back. In a thread posted to X on Tuesday December 5th,"There is pure irony in this. Private company who puts sequence data public of medicinal plants and fungi to help the world, gets attacked by a public health agency that won't share the taxpayers' data... Wrong side of history," wrote McKernan, who heads up medical cannabis company Medicinal Genomics McKernan also warned that some of the deleted files were related to criminal court proceedings. "We are assessing the damages... this should get very interesting," he wrote.On December 2nd, Kirsch reported thatConcerned parties report that despite requesting to see the wording of the injunction since it was granted late last week, their requests were refused. The injunction was only made publicly available at 6pm on Tuesday December 5th, NZ time.The injunction was awarded by the Employment Relations Authority, which Voices For Freedom NZ Head of Legal Katie Ashby-Koppens suggests has "acted outside its remit" and therefore does not have the power to make such orders against third parties or in other jurisdictions."There are grounds for challenging this injunction," says Ashby-Koppens, noting Kirsch's public assurances that the released data have been anonymised and so pose no threat of breach of privacy.Young has reportedly been charged with "accessing a computer system for dishonest purposes" and was scheduled to be released on bail at 1pm today.MEGA has been contacted for comment.*McKernan's post was created on Monday 4 December Boston time, but at Tues 5 December Perth time, where the screenshots were taken. Hence the apparent discrepancy in dates. The date of McKernan's communication with Steve Kirsch has been updated to reflect Boston time.