Kevin McKernan loses entire database of research after NZ health service obtains an injunction to prevent sharing of leaked Covid vax health data
Tue, 05 Dec 2023 07:22 UTC
It appears that McKernan's account was deleted by MEGA in response to an urgent injunction granted to New Zealand's (NZ) Ministry of Health (MOH) to prevent the sharing of anonymised data leaked by whistleblower Barry Young.
Young, a 56-year-old database administrator and former employee of the MOH, leaked data from a 'pay per dose' Covid vaccine database to NZ journalist Liz Gunn and U.S. tech millionaire and Substacker Steve Kirsch.
Both Gunn and Kirsch claimed that the data showed conclusive proof that the Covid vaccines are killing people at high rates. Kirsch publicly uploaded the data on Friday December 1st, the same day the injunction was granted to the MOH.
McKernan had 'mirrored' Kirsch's data upload on his MEGA account to make it easier for people to download and analyse after international confusion broke out following the sensationalised release, which brought the integrity of whistleblower's data into question.
Having heard that an injunction had been granted to the MOH to prevent further distribution of the NZ data, McKernan says that he texted Kirsch to get clarity on Monday December 4th, but did not hear back.
In a thread posted to X on Tuesday December 5th, McKernan says he woke up to find that his entire MEGA account, including medical genome sequencing and vaccine sequencing data, with an estimated value of $200,000, had been suddenly deleted. McKernan is one of the leading scientists involved in researching DNA contamination in the mRNA Covid vaccines.
Medicinal Genomics.
On December 2nd, Kirsch reported that the site where he was hosting the NZ whisteblower data, Wasabi, had turned off his account without notice, speculating that "maybe it was because the New Zealand Ministry told them to take down my site as noted in this article".
The injunction was only made publicly available at 6pm on Tuesday December 5th, NZ time.
Voices For Freedom NZ Head of Legal Katie Ashby-Koppens suggests has "acted outside its remit" and therefore does not have the power to make such orders against third parties or in other jurisdictions.
"There are grounds for challenging this injunction," says Ashby-Koppens, noting Kirsch's public assurances that the released data have been anonymised and so pose no threat of breach of privacy.
Conspicuously, in the flurry of New Zealand media articles reporting on the data leak and the injunction, no Ministry of Health representative has suggested that the data leaked by Young is fabricated or in any way false.
Young has reportedly been charged with "accessing a computer system for dishonest purposes" and was scheduled to be released on bail at 1pm today.
MEGA has been contacted for comment.
