The Turkish leader also rebuked Western nations for giving Israel "unconditional support to kill babies"...as he condemned Western inaction throughout Israel's ongoing military action in the besieged enclave.More than 15,800 people, mostly women and children, have so far been killed in Israeli air and ground attacks in Gaza after Netanyahu vowed to "eliminate Hamas" in response to the Palestinian militant group's October 7 cross-border attack, which killed about 1,200 people and saw 240 hostages seized.The two warring sides engaged in a truce to facilitate the deployment of international aid in Gaza last week, as well as to oversee the release of Hamas-held hostages in exchange for prisoners held in Israeli jails.But with the brief accord having ended on Friday as Israel amped up its military action once again, Erdogan said in a speech to thein Istanbul on Monday that"Beyond being a war criminal, Netanyahu, who is the butcher of Gaza right now, will be tried as the butcher of Gaza, just as Milosevic was tried," Erdogan said, referencing former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic, who faced a genocide and war crimes trial beginning in 2002 until his death in 2006.He added thatand rebuked Israel's supporters in the West for being "blind and deaf" to the events in Gaza.NATO member Türkiye, unlike many other countries - including several of its allies - does not classify Hamas as an international terrorist organization.Erdogan also said that a collaboration between the OIC and the Arab League, which held formal talks last month regarding Gaza and relations with Western countries, must continue discussions until the fighting in the enclave is ended.he said.The Turkish president also said that the United Nations Security Council and its five permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, Britain, and France - did not represent the entire world. He complained that