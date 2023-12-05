© Ludovic Marin/AFP



In the heart of Zurich, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered a speech that resonated not only through the grand halls but across the European political landscape.Orban's address at the jubilee event of the Swiss Magazine Die Weltwoche at the end of November was a profound exploration of geopolitics, an ode to Hungary's economic resilience, and a pragmatic take on global alliances, particularly with Russia. This narrative, often overshadowed by mainstream discourse, deserves meticulous dissection for its potential to reshape the contours of European politics.His critique of the European Commission's evolution into a political body lacking the necessary governance acumen echoes the sentiments of those yearning for decisive leadership.The prime minister's call for the return of robust, capable politicians harkens back to an era when leaders like Helmut Kohl and Jacques Chirac commanded European politics. Their absence, as Orban rightly notes, has left a void in leadership and decision-making that bureaucrats cannot fill.He asserted that Europe finds itself in a state of diminished autonomy, grappling with a declining share in the world's GDP. He also underscored a striking projection: By 2030, Germany is anticipated to stand as the lone European representative in the global top ten rankings, positioned at the bottom.In a critical assessment, he highlighted the European Union's shortcomings, emphasizing its inability to navigate the complexities of the enlargement process and effectively manage regional conflicts.In positioning Central Europe, led by Hungary, as a region liberated from liberal hegemony, coalition battles, and the pitfalls of migration, Orban introduced what he terms "the Hungarian model" - an economic and social blueprint prioritizing workfare over welfare.Orban's steadfast defense against illegal migration and Hungary's financial burdens, exacerbated by a lack of adequate EU support, reflects a commitment to preserving national autonomy against external pressures.One of the most intriguing facets of Orban's narrative is his pragmatic approach to geopolitics.Addressing the conflict in Ukraine, Orban's call for a "Plan B" challenges prevailing Western strategies, urging a more realistic evaluation of the situation. He has prompted Europe to reconsider its response, cognizant of the intricate geopolitical tapestry at play. The conflict should have been localized, but instead, it has become global, which is bad for everyone, he admitted.Orban's evaluation of the Ukraine conflict was marked by pragmatic realism.Orban's diplomatic engagement with Russia, often criticized, reveals a leader who comprehends the intricacies of Moscow's motivations.This nuanced approach could serve as a bridge for dialogue and a more profound understanding of Russia's role in the global arena.Orban highlighted what he perceives as a significant opportunity for Hungary in the context of China. He stressed the necessity for cooperation with Beijing and underscored his disagreement with the idea of detaching China from the European economy.Orban's unwavering support for former US President Donald Trump took center stage.Declaring, "I'm pro-Trump," Orban emphasized Trump's resilience against mainstream political currents, asserting, "Only dead fish go with the flow, and that's not Trump." This endorsement reflects his admiration for the "America First" approach, aligning it with Hungary's commitment to prioritize national interests.Although he is one of Europe's longest-serving leaders, Orban often finds his narrative marginalized in mainstream media. However, it reveals a leader adept at navigating the strong countercurrents of European politics, emphasizing national sovereignty, economic triumph, and pragmatic geopolitics with a resounding "My Country First" ethos. His diplomatic approach, particularly in advocating for an open dialogue with Russia, challenges prevailing narratives, prompting a reevaluation of the forces shaping European politics.As we meticulously unravel the threads of Orban's narrative, we uncover a story that challenges the status quo and beckons Europe towards a more nuanced, diverse, and adaptive future. The Hungarian model, as presented by Orban, emerges not just as a unique experiment but a potential paradigm shift in the way European leadership is perceived and practiced.