Israeli reserve officers say surveillance video and audio recordings from the Gaza border during the Hamas attack have been deleted, potentially to prevent an investigation into what happened that day...Israeli military surveillance video from the Gaza border from 7 October, the day of Hamas' surprise attack, has disappeared, Israeli news site Walla reported on 3 December.During a visit by a senior female officer from the Israeli army general staff to the various division headquarters,commented thatthe Hebrew language outlet stated.The videos were deleted from thepotentially to prevent their use in an in-depth investigation of how thousands of Hamas fighters managed to breach the border fence and infiltrate Israel to carry out the attack.A senior reserve officer from one of the divisions said:However, they insist the events of that day cannot be investigated until after the war in Gaza, in which some 20,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombing, ends.According to them:In response to the claims,to prevent viewing out of curiosity and voyeurism. The videos are all kept for the benefit of the in-depth investigation that will be carried out on the subject by relevant parties, the spokesperson said.A military official stated: