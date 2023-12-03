Society's Child
Israel plans 'Wrath of God' campaign to assassinate Hamas leaders across the world
TheMessenger News
Fri, 01 Dec 2023 11:30 UTC
Israeli leaders are planning a program of targeted assassinations of Hamas leaders across the world — reminiscent of the "Wrath of God" operation that targeted the terrorists behind the attack on Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, according to a new report.
Those in the sights of Mossad assassins include top Hamas heads living in Lebanon, Turkey, and Qatar, the Wall Street Journal reported. Video from Qatar of Hamas political leaders celebrating the October 7 attacks while living comfortably in the wealthy Gulf emirate reportedly enraged Israeli officials.
Israel's clandestine operations have become the subject of both movies and international condemnation, including the famed "Operation Wrath of God" in the 70s and 80s to methodically hunt down the Palestinian terrorists who killed 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics.
That covert campaign was immortalized in Steven Spielberg's 2005 film, Munich, starring Daniel Craig and Eric Bana.
On November 22, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "I have instructed the Mossad to act against the heads of Hamas wherever they are" — much to the dismay of top intelligence officials who prefer to operate in silence, the Journal reported.
Targeted killings are a violation of international law, but Israel has largely escaped blowback for earlier targeted assassinations.
Israeli operatives have previously hunted Palestinian militants in Beirut while dressed as women, killed a Hamas leader in Dubai while disguised as tourists, used a car bomb to assassinate Hezbollah leader Imad Mughniyeh in Syria and a remote-controlled rifle to kill a nuclear scientist in Iran, according to reports.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that Israel is prepared to continue the war in Gaza for a year or more to root out Hamas.
The Israeli army plans a push deep into the southern part of the territory, aiming to destroy Hamas's 24 battalions of fighters, its underground tunnel network, and its ability to govern Gaza.
That includes killing the three top Hamas leaders in the territory — Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa, The Financial Times reported.
"This will be a very long war . . . We're currently not near halfway to achieving our objectives," one person familiar with the Israeli war plans told the Financial Times.
The person added that Israel's overall strategy for Gaza is flexible, with timing dictated by multiple "clocks", including operational progress on the ground, international pressure and opportunities to free Israeli hostages.
