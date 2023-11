© North Georgia Conference photo



A 'solemn day'

A church divided

"This is a difficult season in the life of the church and we all are grieving, and yet we know who the healer is."



"I just want you to be reminded and to please know and to be assured that the sun will rise on November 19. And on December first and on January first, and on each of those mornings, like every morning, I will give thanks for the United Methodist Church and our connection."

"In December, approximately 440 North Georgia Conference churches will continue the work of fulfilling the mission of the United Methodist church in our communities and beyond and anticipates opening several new United Methodist churches next month."

Members of theon Nov. 18 during a special called session at the Classic Center in Athens."I realize how sad this time is for many, including myself. I just hate that those who are leaving us, I will not have the opportunity to meet or to be with," said conference leader Bishop Robin Dease.Conference members did not ratify the requests of four congregations following discussion by members of the Annual Conference. Those churches are The Fountain UMC at Sugarloaf in Duluth, McEachern Memorial UMC in Powder Springs, Trinity UMC in Rome, and Griffin First UMC.The 261 churches that are leaving the conference account for a sizable percentage of its nearly 700 churches . Their exit marked a "solemn day," church leaders said in a news release They will have 30 days to fulfill their financial obligations to the UMC, including purchasing church property if their congregation chooses to keep it. And they're prohibited from pursuing further litigation against the conference.The church disaffiliations in North Georgia come afteralso due to the ongoing debate over LGBTQ issues.Some churches viewed the measures as punitive and discriminatory and left the denomination because of them . Many progressive UMC church leaders refused to enforce the rules. That, in turn, upset the more conservative congregations.had been approved for disaffiliation since 2019, according to the UMC's website In a briefing ahead of the Nov. 18 vote, Bishop Dease told conference members,The North Georgia Conference followed Dease's lead in looking ahead to the future. The news release stated:For a list of disaffiliated churches in several districts of North Georgia, go here