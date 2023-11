© thealtworld.com/public domain

"I will not give in to increasingly heavy pressure ... used against us in recent weeks ... I reject these pressures and say to the world: We will continue to fight until victory — until we destroy Hamas and bring our hostages back home."

"We believe that they have the right to [embark on further combat operations in Gaza]; but [such actions] ... should include greater and enhanced protections for civilian life."

"Axis officials also believe that conciliatory-sounding U.S. statements, which sometimes suggest that a de-escalation phase is imminent, are nothing but an effort to repair a public image heavily damaged by unstinting U.S. support for Israel's continuing massacre of Palestinians in Gaza."

"I now understand why so much has changed. It is crystal clear to me that Israel is in real danger — more danger than at any other time since its War of Independence in 1948."

"Several of the major Western powers supported the new state with significant financial and military aid; of at least equal importance, members of the religious community responsible for creating the new state, who remained back in those same Western nations, engaged in vigorous fundraising efforts to support the new state, and equally vigorous political efforts to get existing governmental support maintained or increased. The resources thus made available to the new state gave it a substantial military edge against its hostile neighbours, and its existence became enough of a fait accompli that some of its neighbours backed away from a wholly confrontational stance."



"Still, the state's survival depended on three things. The first, and by far the most crucial, was the ongoing flow of support from the Western powers to pay for a military establishment far larger than the economic and natural resources of the territory in question would permit. The second was the continued fragmentation and relative weakness of the surrounding states. The third was the maintenance of internal peace within the state and of collective assent to a clear sense of priorities, so that it could respond with its full force to threats from outside - instead of squandering its limited resources on civil strife or popular projects that contributed nothing to its survival."



"In the long run, none of these three conditions could be met indefinitely ... When it happens that these early patterns of support break down, Israel may find itself backed into a corner."

"You might think a Presidential visit, presidential speech, three Secretary of State visits, two Secretary of Defence visits, the dispatching of two aircraft carrier groups, a nuclear submarine and Marine expeditionary unit, and the pledge of $14.3 billion in emergency military aid, are testament to the unwavering support the U.S. is extending to Israel" ...



"Think again."



"Underneath the full and robust backing of the Biden administration, there are dangerous and treacherous currents that are chipping away and encroaching on public sympathy for Israel across the United States. Polls released last week contained the most alarming and telling data: Public support for Israel is cratering - particularly amongst the 18 - 34 age group. Another poll shows that 36% of Americans say they oppose additional funding for Ukraine and Israel: Support for funding Israel, only - was at 14%."

Non-western powers are not siding with Israel. They are coalescing in opposition to the Israeli Cabinet's aspiration to end the notion of a Palestinian State, once and for all. And today, Israel is bitterly divided on the vision for its future; what it is exactly that constitutes 'Israel' and even that very post-modern question, 'what it is to be Jewish'.

Alastair Crooke is a former British diplomat, the founder and director of the Beirut-based Conflicts Forum.

The Magician steps onto the stage, his black cloak swirling about him. Centre stage, he flourishes his hat: It is empty. He punches it lightly to demonstrate its solidity. The Magician then picks up certain objects and places them into his hat.(the situation is being 'monitored');(barely noticed by the main-stream media);he Magician turns to the audience - the hat is empty. But the audience knows those objects have a physical reality, but somehow they are magically obfuscated.It is in this way that the western main-stream media maintains deterrence by playing down the state of war through what Malcom Kyeyune describes as "a simulacrum of peace" - of a gently subsiding conflict and the quieting deployment of (paraphrasing Kyeyune) a very " post-modern question ": What exactly is the meaning of civilian 'non-combatant' anyway?One aspect to the image of easing conflict is thethat has been agreed.For some, the hope is sincere and well intentioned - that once the fighting ceases, it will stay ceased, and that an end to the bombardment in Gaza might open a window to some political 'solution' - if it can be extended sine dei.'Solution' being here but a polite word for the EU's attempted bribery of Egypt and Jordan. Reportedly , the($10bn for Egypt and $5bn for Jordan), in exchange for the dispersal of the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip elsewhere -from the Strip in line with Israel's aims of ethnically-cleansing Gaza However, former minister- "After we turn Khan Yunis into a soccer field,That's the solution to Gaza" - is but one by senior Israeli political and security figuresBut by being so explicit, Shaked likely has torpedoed Von der Leyen's initiative - for no Arab state wants to be complicit in a new Nakba.In the 2014 fighting, when IDF forces initiated military sweeps in Gaza after a ceasefire had begun, it led to a fire-fight and the collapse of the cease-fire. The fighting continued for another full month.Two key lessons that I learnt from trying to initiate truces on behalf of the EU during the Second Intifada were thatAnd secondly, that 'quiet' in one confined locality does not spread de-escalation to another geographically separate locality; but rather, thatThe present hostage exchange is centred on Gaza. However, Israel has three fronts of hot conflict open (Gaza, its northern border with Lebanon, and in the West Bank).On the eve of the truce, by way of example, Israeli forces heavily bombed both Syria and Lebanon. Seven Hizbullah fighters were killed.The point here, plainly said, is that the historical precedents of Hudnas leading to political openings are not that great.When, 'once upon a time', Britain promised the Jews a homeland, western powers also (in 1947) promised Palestinians a state, but never took it to implementation. This lacuna ultimately is culminating in a head-on train crash.The Israeli Cabinet's ambition for a Jewish State on the biblical lands of Israel simply is intended to block any Palestinian State from emerging either in part of Jerusalem, or elsewhere in historic Palestine. In this context,Unsurprisingly, Israel's Defence Minister already has announced Israel's intention to renew fighting immediately after the end of the cease-fire. Israeli officials have been telling their U.S. counterparts that they anticipate several more weeks of operations in the north of the Strip, before shifting focus to the south.Thus far, the IDF has been operating in areas close to the shoreline in Gaza, and in places, such as the Wadi, south of Gaza City, where the subsoil does not facilitate the building of tunnels. These are the areas, therefore, where Hamas does not have significant defensive capabilities. Should military action be renewed, the IDF is likely to move away from the northern coastline towards the Gaza City epicentre, allowing Hamas to manoeuvre more easily , and inflict greater losses on the IDF and their armoured vehicles.has been described both in Israel and in the western MSM asBe that as it may,During a press conference last Sunday,saying:Yonatan Freeman, from the Hebrew University, perceives the gambit in Netanyahu's vague statements:The Israeli Cabinet's strategy, therefore, rests on the big bet that Israeli public opinion will hold - despite Netayahu's personal disapproval ratings - due to the overwhelming public support at this point for the two declared objects set by the War Cabinet:At its core, 'the bet' lies in the conviction that public sentiment - contextualised deliberately by the Israeli cabinet in absolute Manichean terms (light versus the dark; civilisation versus barbarism; all Gazans being complicit with 'Hamas' evil') - will ultimately arouse a wave of support for the further move of taking "the fiction" of a Palestinian state off the table "once and for all".as National Security Minister Smotrich and his allies underline,- 'to renounce their national aspirations and continue living on their land in an inferior status', or to emigrate abroad. Put bluntly, the 'solution' is the removal of all non-subservient Palestinians from the lands of Greater Israel.The 'united axis' supporting Palestinians observe that there is nothing left - no civilian infrastructure at all - by which Gazans might live, were they even to try to return to their collapsed homes.They see this Israeli objective fully supported by Biden when his spokesman said:Regional security commentator, Hasan Illaik, notes Tom Friedman - an intimate of Team Biden - wrote in the New York Times on 9 November - after traveling around Israel and the West Bank:Back in 2012, U.S. author Michael Greer wrote thatdespite being surrounded by hostile neighbours:Last week,Leveraging social media, and speaking directly to their peer groups, they have conveyed the grievances of the Palestinians to the world.Greer's second and third conditions for Israel's survival also are metastasizing as the global tectonic plates grind and move: