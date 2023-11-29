Most people today are mentally paralyzed from reacting to their own destruction. Many just can't muster a logical reaction to the culling/injuring of their loved ones and the destruction of their entire culture....simply because they were taught for decades that "the government would never do that! That's just a conspiracy theory!". Here's what should be a very obvious NEWSFLASH, the governments around the world are in fact doing that. On top of that, much worse is coming from these governments if "we the people" don't start thinking, acting and talking like fully functional mature adults very soon.
May I remind everyone that democide, which is a word that means "death by government", has tallied well over 250 million kills in the last 100 years alone. Governments do indeed kill their own citizens and there are concrete reasons for those state sanctioned murders. I'll explain the primary reason why governments kill their own citizens, a little further down in this article. You won't like the answer but I'm going to tell you anyway, so maybe at some point the public could possibly muster a logical and rational reaction to their state sponsored (propaganda driven) euthanasia.
Government is also just a word. Government doesn't exist in real time. Let me explain. If you can't have tea or make an appointment with something, it doesn't exist. Go ahead, go into a government building and tell them you would like to make an appointment with government. Tell a government staffer that you would like to talk directly to government. The staffers in the government building will offer you a meeting with a person whose name isn't "government". It's like going to church and wanted to talk to God, you only get a representative of God, an intermediary, a go-between. The point here is that we're being euthanized and crippled by evil people hiding behind an illusionary facade purposely named government, because in our bizzarro world......humans appear perfectly OK with being killed by something that doesn't exist, compared to being killed by a regular person.
If a regular person murders even one citizen, the public seems to collectively understand that a crime has been committed. If an organization called government (run by real people) murders millions of other people, many humans seem OK with all of it, as most appear generally unable to mount a logical response to state sanctioned murder. These blind spots in the human psyche make most humans sitting ducks when the state initiates one of its historical butchering rampages. Just such a butchering rampage started in March 2020 and of course it's still ongoing.
Unfortunately, all your friends who work for the government are IN FACT getting paid to destroy themselves, destroy their communities, destroy their culture, destroy their own kids and destroy their countries. I explain clearly why all government staffers are the most dangerous people on the planet inside this new article. Democides are never executed by the people at the top, who hide behind the fabricated government facade and name plate. It's the government staffers who have carried out the democides throughout all of recorded history. Today is no different.
If a government staffer will inject poison into themselves to keep getting a pay cheque, they'll certainly inject poison into you, in order to keep getting that same pay cheque. There's no psychology degree required to make this connection in logic. For a government staffer to keep getting paid, the destruction of the public and the government corruption must continue. Government school produces graduates who are unable to care for themselves independently, in the most important ways....so blind obedience to evil (or anyone else handing out the orders) is already baked in the cake.
All government staffers are indeed executing the evil orders that they're given from on high. In the end what's happening on our streets is enough to make Satan himself giggle with envy. Government workers are being financially compensated to destroy themselves and their own countries because they believe "the government would never do that." These government workers can't react because they're completely dependent on the state stealing money from the general public and handing it over to them (known as piracy and sharing the booty of the heist).....in order that the government staffers execute their evil orders.
We also have the general public getting destroyed, who stand there paralyzed, watching their own voluntary slow paced soft kill genocide unfold........because they also can't reconcile reality with their conditioned programming that "the government would never do that." As the government staffers are paid to kill and injure their neighbors, those government staffers are always thinking "the government would never do that." As the general public are getting euthanized by the government staffers, the average citizen is also thinking "the government would never do that." The government staffers are killing and injuring. The public are being murdered and injured yet both parties can't believe it's happening, so it's like a mass hypnosis show gone wild. In all reality, it is a mass hypnosis show gone wild. The entire COVID agenda is based on mass hypnosis.
Trying to explain this to a mind controlled and hypnotized population is like trying to staple water to a tree. You can try but failure is usually guaranteed to occur somewhere along the way. As the brainwashed North Americans are culling each other for rent, food and entertainment credits (AKA money) you simply hear them yelling from inside the cull zones, "TRUMP!", "BIDEN!", "BLACK FRIDAY!" "INCLUSION!", "GENDER!", "WE NEED MORE GOVERNMENT TO FIX GOVERNMENT!", "CNN!", 'TUCKER CARLSON!", "WHO WON THE SPORTS BALL GAME!", CANADA'S THE FREEEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!", "SAFE AND EFFECTIVE!!" etc., etc. You could strangle these people with a cordless phone, really you could. The democide has never been so easy.
adore the institutions paid to murder them, plus wait patiently in line for their dose of poison. No one was born this stupid of course, the people organizing this cull made sure to make the public this stupid, in order to lubricate the cull. Yes, all this was planned long in advance. Tricking people to kill, euthanize and democide themselves (before the enemy even presents itself inside our borders) is called 5th Generation Warfare. What's even more shocking is that the higher your grades in government school, the more likely you were to parrot the lies of known liars and fall for the COVID scam that started in March 2020..... according to Dr. Mattias Desmet.
destroy its citizenry on every level imaginable.
Lock downs were used worldwide to destroy the public financially, as the big corporations were permitted to stay open as 25% of all small businesses were wiped off the map. More for the ruling 1%, less for you.....leading to none for you if you don't wake up. Lock downs were used to destroy the public emotionally, as suicide rates are now the highest in recorded history. Bottle shops, narcotic outlets in Canada (where they now sell cocaine, heroin and fentanyl to the public legally in BC), junk food corner stores and fast-food restaurants were deemed essential during a health crisis, in order to destroy the public physically......and of course the exercise outlets, massage therapists and any health improvement hub were shut down. All for your health and safety of course.
All the cocaine, death jabs and bankrupt fitness clubs make you much safer and much healthier. Everyone knows that. The public were destroyed spiritually through church closures and vicious attacks on church leaders. It's all so obvious...yet you actually need to have at least one living brain cell left on duty, which at this point many don't possess unfortunately.
And it's not like anyone tried to warn us for decades in advance, right? We've had an absolute Macy's Day parade of whistleblowers, trying to warn the comfort coma collective that something wasn't right and that trouble was brewing. We had Yuri Besmenov who tried to warn us 50 years ago. We had Jordan Maxwell. We had Dr. John Coleman. We had G Edward Griffin. We had Dr. Richard Day and Dr. Lawrence Dunegan. We had Bill Cooper. We had Eustace Mullins. We had Ronald Bernard. We've had Alan Watt. We've even had Jesus talking about the banksters long ago but today the church leaders are getting paid (though corrupt channels like the Faith Based Initiative in the US) to tell their followers to remove their brains and take their shots of poison.
How many wake-up calls does humanity really need to start connecting the dots here, especially when the dots are the size of the moon and the sun. God at this point is doing a 24 hour a day face palm, especially when people are waiting patiently inline to inject poison into themselves, thinking that the poison will make them healthier and thinking that poisoning themselves will make their bodies work better. Poison can't make you healthy. Poison doesn't work like that. Remember the bible's warning about Pharmakia? Remember? Remember the phrase, "the greatest trick the devil ever pulled was to convince people he didn't exist"?
So again the big question.........why are they trying to injure and/or kill me? The answer to this question is simple and it won't take too long to explain. It's about theft. You're dealing with a multi-generational crime syndicate who has set this entire hypno-brainwashing death centric stage production up, in order to steal your assets. All your assets. Their plan is also simple. If you die and you have a will, your assets go to your kids or other beneficiaries. If your kids or beneficiaries are killed and they don't have anyone to bequeath those assets to, those assets go to the state. The state is this ancient multi-generation crime syndicate.
Below is a chart regarding all the different ways they're using to either kill you right now or the ways they will use to try and kill you in the future. Each square represents a power play (by this death cult), which will end with you getting denied what you need to live, if you happen to refuse the genocide injection of the day. Death or death? What's your choice? Door #1 (death) or door #2 (death)? Are you ready to stop drinking wine, eating junk food and watching a screen yet? Do you think you're ready to react yet?
This cult will also do everything they can to bankrupt your country, in order to place your country into receivership to the banking cartel. At the point, the banking cartel (them again, dressed as bankers) get to repossess all your assets in a nationwide bankruptcy trustee agreement. If they kill everyone in your family line, they get all your stuff. If they purposely bankrupt the country, they also get all your stuff. It may be time to start paying closer attention to the con men on TV in $3000 suits.
in this article and many more articles on my website. That is why you're born into a world where some people are billionaires, and your family has nothing. This cycle is a repeating cycle. Grow the humans on the human honey farms, let those indoctrinated and brainwashed humans produce the honey (money and assets), steal that honey, murder the bees (us, the humans... as to get rid of any witlessness) and start the human bee farming operation all over again with a brand new crop of humans who are mind controlled and brainwashed into accepting this massive spider web of lies, deception, piracy and open satanism.
The solution is simple. Humans are the only farmed animals on this planet who can jump the fence and remove their farmers by force. This is the solution. Start thinking hard about this solution because this cycle can only be stopped by healthy, motivated, empowered and fully functional adults..........not overweight, medicated, sedated, tranquilized coffee drinking, screen watching, weed smoking, pill popping, self-gratifying children who occupy adult bodies. This is Jason Christoff reporting LIVE from Planet Mind Control. Thank you for watching, listening and reading. Always a pleasure.
Jason Christoff runs an international self sabotage coaching school where students are educated on the subjects of mind control, brainwashing, behavior modification and psychological manipulation. Jason's students then use their knowledge in these areas to help reprogram their clients into better versions of themselves on all levels. Jason believes that the social decay we openly see in our world today has only come about because key players in our society are using this manipulative psychology against most of humanity. If we are to survive and thrive in the upcoming years Jason believes that each citizen must understand these processes, as to protect themselves from future psychological operations.