A shallow, 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the northern coast of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.The quake hit about 20 kilometres (12 miles) off the coast, a short distance from the town of Wewak, capital of the Pacific island state's East Sepik Province.There is "no tsunami threat", the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said in a separate bulletin.Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic "Ring of Fire" -- an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.Although they seldom cause widespread damage in the sparsely populated jungle highlands, they can trigger destructive landslides.At least seven people were killed in April this year when a 7.0-magnitude quake hit a jungle-clad area in the country's interior.AFP