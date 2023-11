© Maxim Stefanovich / VK



© Maxim Stefanovich / VK



© Maxim Stefanovich / VK



© Maxim Stefanovich / VK



© Sergey Kott / VK



AFP contributed reporting.

Moscow's energy ministry said, listing the Russian regions of Dagestan, Krasnodar and Rostov, as well as the occupied Ukrainian regions of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.The storm peaked on Sunday evening, with some parts of Russian-annexed battered the coast, crude oil loading was halted on Russia's Novorossiysk oil terminal and the nearby Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal — leading Kazakhstan, which exports through the CPC, to reduce oil production by nearly 15% compared to the day earlier, reported Bloomberg.A Ukrainian interior ministry adviser posted several videos on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly showing the storm washing away Russian defenses on the coast, saying : "A storm washed away trenches in occupied Crimea that Russian army dug out on the beaches."The footage could not be independently verified.Russian authorities in Crimea declared Monday a non-working day.Officials said , and hundreds of people had been evacuated from their homes.Occupied parts of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region also saw injuries, property damage, flooding, and power cuts.Russia's emergency situations ministry said on Telegram thatwhere there had been injuries, downed trees, and property damage.Planes headed for Sochi were redirected and a cargo ship ran aground The ministry said it had mobilized 1,335 people to assist with storm recovery.The storm also brought heavy snow to other parts of Ukraine, as well as Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria.