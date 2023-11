© Hadi Dbouk

"We believe both that they have the right to do that, but that there is a real concern, because hundreds of thousands of residents of Gaza have fled from the north to the south at Israel's request."

Notwithstanding the Biden Op-Ed, the Biden Administration may prove vulnerable to pressure, as the Democratic electoral prospects for 2024 take a hit. US and Israeli intelligence had earlier expressed their settled certainty that Hamas leaders and their command HQ were to be found under Al-Shifa hospital. It was widely believed that, with the hospital surrounded, the world was about to witness the collective Hamas leadership arise from the dark depths of their hospital bunkers with their hands up, only to be led away, ignominiously, as captives.Rather, the Israeli inept public relations efforts - that are still continuing - to prove the validity of Israeli Intelligence's claim of there having been a Hamas HQ under the hospital have been roundly ridiculed around the globe.thus lending credence for many to the notion that the original intelligence claim has become the pretext to the wider destruction of the Strip's humanitarian infrastructure - so as toThere would be nothing there to support social existence.The Israelis were convinced they knew the precise location in Dahiya in Beirut where the Hizbullah Command was hidden; they bombed it flat.I wrote in 2006 a two-part analysis, which described how Hizbullah in 2006 had won the intelligence 'war', and had fed false human intelligence to Tel Aviv. Perhaps Hamas may have learnt a thing or two...The Israeli entire 'Hamas strategy' was constructed around the premise of the collective Hamas leadership hiding beneath Al-Shifa: Their anticipated surrender was meant toand the opportunity to shift gears towards the displaced Gaza population for 'humanitarian reasons'. Reportedly,to present them with financial offers ($10bn for Egypt and $5bn for Jordan) , in exchange for the dispersal of the inhabitants of the Gaza strip elsewhere, and to facilitate the evacuation of the Palestinian population from the Strip in line with Israel's now explicitly stated aims.However, former minister Ayalet Shaked's tweet,by being so explicit, likely has torpedoed Von der Leyen's initiative.Further diplomatic damage was inflicted by ministers, Knesset members and retired generals calling for a transfer of Palestinians abroad, to use a nuke on the Strip, and not to be deterred by the outbreak of epidemics, which will only expedite an Israeli victory. .A hostage exchange is tentatively agreed.building up within a fractured Israeli society as a result of intense lobbying by the hostage families - and by the US.when the hostage exchange truce finishes: More of the same, or harsher destruction -- this time in south Gaza?One faction wants to build on the military pressures (in the anticipation that this will force further hostage releases). Another simply wants to level Gaza and to create such a humanitarian crisis that the West sees no alternative but population resettlement in Egypt, Jordan or elsewhere. Both Jordan and Egypt are firmly resisting these threats and the promised inducements.. Two key lessons that I learnt from trying to initiate truces during the Second Intifada were thatfor the next round of fighting. And the second, was that 'quiet' in one confined locality does not spread de-escalation to another geographically separate locality; but rather, that one outbreak of egregious violence is virally contagious - and spreads geographically instantly.The present hostage exchange is centred on Gaza. However, theby way of example,Seven Hizbullah fighters were killed.A hostage release, per se, resolves nothing. What does all this imply for the course of the war? Well, the war cabinet faction led by Gantz and Eisenkot, had argued that Israel must save whomsoever hostages it can, won the day in a tense three hour cabinet meeting.The Israeli military already has announced its intention toimmediately after the end of the cease-fire: Israeli officials have been telling their US counterparts thatto continued Israeli military action, and to the shift of focus to southern Gaza -- abeit with a pro-forma cavea, a US Deputy National Security Adviser said:It is therefore likely that the hawkish cabinet faction understand that time is limited (a few weeks, perhaps) and that, if they are honest with themselves, they acknowledge they have not begun the job of any meaningful degrading of Hamas.Notwithstanding the Biden Op-Ed, the Biden Administration may prove vulnerable to pressure, as the Democratic electoral prospects for 2024 take a hit . The US is racked by heated division on Israelis and Palestine.Hamas' timeline is likely the longer, if true that reportedly, their underground facilities are well provisioned. So far, the IDF have relied on tanks and armoured personnel carriers for their Gaza operations, with little by way of foot patrolling to prevent attacks on its armour. As a consequence, the IDF are suffering considerable loss of armour -- but their absolute priority is given to force protection.The Israeli command is not confident that it can prevail in a ruined urban, hand-to-hand warfare setting.Heavy bombing of Gaza surface area is no substitute: invading hospitals and destroying people's homes will not bring an end to Hamas. More and more civilians will die; and as the weather worsens and disease spreads,The growing anger will serve to shorten the shortest war timeline (Israeli 'latitude' to continue decimating Gaza). Doubts amongst Israeli élites are also growing.In parallel to Gaza, theAttention naturally is focused on Gaza and the daily exchanges of fire across the northern border that have significantly intensified in the past two days. Yet, between these latter two, the West Bank front is heating up - albeit limited in scope, but with no less important consequences,US bases and troops in Iraq and Syria have faced near-daily assaults from rocket fire and drones, recording at least 65 incidents since 17 October. And the Yemeni Armed Forces -- in a major maritime escalation -- have seized an Israeli-owned cargo vessel (48,710 gross tons), the Galaxy Leader, in the Red SeaThe cold anger in the Islamic sphere, too, will begin to force action by hesitant Islamic states (reluctant to cut across "Israel" or the US): If the Israelis are strangling the supply of fuel into Gaza,The pressure for this type of action inevitably will gain more traction, as Gaza's misery draws out, and as the West Bank situation becomes more incendiary.