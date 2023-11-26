mmmmmmm
A strong tornado formed over the city of Dalaman, in Mugla province, Turkey, knocking down advertisements, trees and other structures.

The tornado was captured in several recordings from various points of the city, showing impressive images that are already viral on social networks.

In its path, the tornado was also accompanied by large hail that damaged homes and cars after the impact.

Fortunately, so far the authorities have only reported material damage.



(Translated by Google)