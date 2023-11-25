© Modest Franco/Getty Images



"If the case succeeds at trial, it will be the first time in legal history that a UK multinational will have been found to have breached a communities' right to a clean environment. Importantly, such claims have no limitation period, meaning Shell would not be able to evade liability on the grounds the communities did not bring their claims within a narrow time frame."

"I am not going to strike out the claims" due to "the catastrophically environmentally damaging oil pollution in the Niger Delta."

"Oil is being stolen on an industrial scale in the Niger Delta... This criminality is a major source of pollution and is the cause of the majority of spills in the Bille and Ogale claims."

More than 13,000 people in the West African nation can bring claims against the company, a UK court has ruled...Law firm Leigh Day, representing the plaintiffs, said on Thursday:The court ruling was made public on Wednesday, in a case that has been ongoing for eight years.Explaining the ruling, the court judge said:In a statement carried by Bloomberg, Shell stated:In February, Shell was accused of causing devastating spills by Nigerian residents of the Ogale and Bille communities.for the loss of income and environmental damage caused by the oil giant.The British corporation has won numerous oil spill cases in Nigeria since the 1990s. In May, Shell won a similar case after the UK Supreme Court ruled that Nigerian plaintiffs had run out of time to sue two of the British oil company's subsidiaries for an offshore spill in 2011.