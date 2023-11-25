© Manuel Hernandez Lafuente via AP



A suspected drone attack has hit a container ship owned by an Israeli businessman in the Indian Ocean, according to a United States defence official.The attack was likely carried out using an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone on Friday, an unnamed US defence official told The Associated Press news agency on Saturday.Pan-Arab satellite channel Al MayadeenThe drone targeted the Malta-flagged, French-operated CMA CGM Symi vessel while in international waters. The ship reportedly, and said "we continue to monitor the situation closely". Iran has not commented on the reports.Maritime security company Ambrey said in the days before the attack, the ship's tracking transmissions had stopped shortly after departing port in the United Arab Emirates."The vessel was managed by an Israeli-affiliated company, which was assessed to be the reason why it was targeted," Ambrey said.According to the AP, the vessel's crew had been behaving as though they believed the ship may face a threat aslast month in the wake of a Hamas attack that killed more than 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. So far,, Palestinian officials say.But Israel described it as a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo vessel with no Israeli nationals on board.Iran and Israel have been engaged in a shadow war for years that has also included past claims of Iranian involvement in attacks on Israeli-owned ships. Tehran has officially denied orchestrating such attacks in the past.If the attack on the Symi vessel came late on Thursday, it would meanIsraelis and some other nationals held captive in Gaza were released on Friday in exchange for dozens of Palestinian women and children imprisoned in Israel. More exchanges are expected to take place until the end of the four-day truce on Monday, that may be extended.