1. The ruling class is psychotic.

2. Our meritocratic institutions are almost entirely fraudulent.

3. The American economy has always been based on genocide and is still based on genocide.

4. Most people would rather die than think for themselves and risk being excluded from mainstream society.

but the thought of being labelled an anti-vaxxer was more terrifying than the very real possibility of being disabled or killed by the shot.

5. We already live in the Matrix. People are already enslaved to a death cult.

The mechanical rhythm of electronic gambling [slot machines] pulls players into a trancelike state they call the "machine zone," in which daily worries, social demands, and even bodily awareness fade away. Once in the zone, gambling addicts play not to win but simply to keep playing, for as long as possible ― even at the cost of physical and economic exhaustion. In continuous machine play, gamblers seek to lose themselves while the gambling industry seeks profit.

6. The two main political parties, Republican and Democrats, are amoral and only care about power.

7. Allopathic medicine, public health, the WHO, FDA, CDC, and NIH are all broken beyond repair.

8. Ideology creates reality.

A vaccinated person gets Covid. Would have been worse without it.™️

A Covidian develops myocarditis after a shot. But getting Covid would have been even worse.™️

A Covidian gets a "booster". Thank goodness for the updated shots.™️

A Covidian dies from the shot. Coincidence.™️

9. Religion

10. But here's the good news: personal conviction is the bulwark against tyranny.

Blessings to the warriors. 🙌



Prayers for everyone fighting to stop the iatrogenocide. 🙏



Huzzah for everyone building the alternative economy our hearts know is possible. ✊



