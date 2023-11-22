Prior to Covid, I had a mental map of how society worked. Covid destroyed that picture. Covid revealed society as it really is and it's shocking. Here's what I've learned about society over the last three and a half years:
1. The ruling class is psychotic.
Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Albert Bourla etc. take delight in killing people, cause carnage just to overcome their own hedonic adaptation, and are completely incapable of empathy or self-awareness. They have tremendous resources to shape society (and the technologies of persuasion have become incredibly powerful). But these people are completely immoral so they twist society into a hellscape that provides them with endless sadistic entertainment.
2. Our meritocratic institutions are almost entirely fraudulent.
The Ivy Leagues sold the students in their care to the pharmaceutical industry and said nothing about the complete collapse of liberal democracy.
The Nobel Prize Committee gave MVP awards to the inventors of the technology that created SARS-CoV-2 and the scientists who created the worst vaccines in human history.
Tony Fauci, a mass murderer on par with Pol Pot and Stalin, routinely receives awards for "defending science" and "speaking truth to power."
None of these institutions are capable of independent thought at this point. Which is surprising. These people are supposed to be smart, the best. But they are not. They are the opposite of smart. The intelligentsia are deformed, a claw fist permanently clutching a golden ring.
3. The American economy has always been based on genocide and is still based on genocide.
Genocide of Africans via the Middle Passage; genocide of indigenous people via Manifest Destiny; genocide of the people of Guatemala, Vietnam, and Indonesia via neocolonialism; and now genocide of everyday average Americans via vaccines.
The way the global economy used to work was that white males in the U.S. and Europe enjoyed liberal democracy while militaries from these countries used violence to acquire resources and create markets in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
But now there are no new lands left to conquer and so empire is colonizing the bodies, cells, and DNA of ordinary citizens in the U.S. and Europe. As before, the agents of empire claim that our bodies are terra nullius and they have arrived to provide civilization.
4. Most people would rather die than think for themselves and risk being excluded from mainstream society.
The TV told them to line up in stadium parking lots to be vaccinated and so they did. They had an inkling that it was dangerous, many didn't really want to do it, but the thought of being labelled an anti-vaxxer was more terrifying than the very real possibility of being disabled or killed by the shot.
So they got the shot over and over again, these injections made no difference in stopping Covid, and now many of these people are dealing with life-long injuries from this ridiculous junk science.
It's true for autism too. Many parents would rather have an autistic kid than get called an anti-vaxxer by their friends, neighbors, and colleagues.
5. We already live in the Matrix. People are already enslaved to a death cult.
Television, social media, streaming services, and video games have an astonishing hold over people's minds and bodies right now. Add in Door Dash, Taco Bell, Domino's, alcohol, gambling (with nationwide in-game betting from one's phone for all major sports), porn, and drugs (prescription and street) and America is already enslaved to a death cult more murderous than Jim Jones.
Natasha Dow Schüll in her brilliant book Addiction by Design: Machine Gambling in Las Vegas writes:
(Hat tip to Matthew Crawford for mentioning this book.)The mechanical rhythm of electronic gambling [slot machines] pulls players into a trancelike state they call the "machine zone," in which daily worries, social demands, and even bodily awareness fade away. Once in the zone, gambling addicts play not to win but simply to keep playing, for as long as possible ― even at the cost of physical and economic exhaustion. In continuous machine play, gamblers seek to lose themselves while the gambling industry seeks profit.
All electronic media is now based on this model. The Matrix reaches into nearly every home, pocket, and purse in America.
6. The two main political parties, Republican and Democrats, are amoral and only care about power.
There are 535 members of Congress. Only 20 (less than 4%), all Republicans, have even the faintest understanding of the iatrogenocide that is all around us. Political parties exist to reproduce themselves. Elected officials only listen to donors. The larger the campaign contribution the more they listen. Our political system is entirely transactional — a vending machine for the very wealthy with no sense of national purpose.
7. Allopathic medicine, public health, the WHO, FDA, CDC, and NIH are all broken beyond repair.
Any centralized decision-making body can and will be captured by industry. So professional associations, medical societies, regulatory agencies, and standards of care are all captured and designed to produce maximum profits for Pharma — the health of the patient be damned.
Western allopathic medicine as presently constituted is the formalized practice of medical barbarism.
8. Ideology creates reality.
It's said so often that it's now a cliché — we interpret reality through the lens of ideology (worldview, assumptions, etc.). But it's absolutely true.
Think about this daily performance of ritual obedience:
- A vaccinated person gets Covid. Would have been worse without it.™️
- A Covidian develops myocarditis after a shot. But getting Covid would have been even worse.™️
- A Covidian gets a "booster". Thank goodness for the updated shots.™️
- A Covidian dies from the shot. Coincidence.™️
I still think that there is an objective knowable reality but holy heck it is difficult to near impossible to get people to pay attention to it.
9. Religion
Many Americans worship money, celebrity, pleasure, safetyism, junk science, power, the illusion of control, etc. — basically anything other than the divine.
10. But here's the good news: personal conviction is the bulwark against tyranny.
Clinical trial director Brook Jackson became a whistleblower who revealed Pfizer's crimes.
Iconoclast libertarian Jeffrey Tucker set up an independent think tank that quickly became a worldwide beacon of liberty.
Warrior mom and web designer Liz Willner (and anonymous friends) set up OpenVAERS that gets more traffic than the CDC WONDER database.
Corporate attorney Aaron Siri followed his conscience and built a law firm that is the best defender of liberty in the world.
Chelsea Green, best known for books on organic farming and homesteading, published many of the foundational texts of the Covid resistance (including books from Karina Reiss & Sucharit Bhakdi, Mattias Desmet, and Naomi Wolf).
Warrior mom Amy Bohn built Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids (PERK) into a grassroots legislative powerhouse that is now defeating bad bills in the bluest state in the country.
Former Hollywood TV producer Del Bigtree created a medical freedom broadcast that now gets more viewers per episode than CNN.
Documentary filmmaker Stefanie Spear created The Defender for Children's Health Defense that now has more readers (for Covid coverage) than the NY Times.
NY real estate attorney Bobbie Anne Cox convinced the NY Supreme Court to strike down the NY State Department of Health quarantine camp policy.
There are thousands more examples like this from the past few years (please add your favorites to the comments). The ingenuity of the resistance is unparalleled.
The more I think about it, the more remarkable this story is. In response to Covid, Harvard, Princeton, and Yale failed. The FDA, CDC, and NIH failed. MSNBC, CNN, and Fox News failed. The NY Times, Washington Post, and Economist failed. The AAP, AMA, and ACOG failed.
And a bunch of Americans who most people had never heard of rushed to the barricades and thus far have fought the fascist Pharma juggernaut to a standstill. We still have a long way to go but these stories of individual heroism in the face of Pharma tyranny are incredible.
Oh dear, this article started out red pill, then went black pill, but ended up white pill! Such is the emotional journey of a resistance fighter.
Blessings to the warriors. 🙌
Prayers for everyone fighting to stop the iatrogenocide. 🙏
Huzzah for everyone building the alternative economy our hearts know is possible. ✊
In the comments, please let me know what you have learned about society over the last three and a half years or anything else that is on your mind.
As always, I welcome any corrections.