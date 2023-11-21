The fire department in Strasbourg, France, said it suspected "the fall of a stellar body" as the culprit.The fire department were called out early on Monday morning to reports of smoke coming from a car which was parked in a suburb of the city in north-east France."Following reconnaissance by the first team, we suspect the fall of a stellar body," wrote the Bas-Rhin Sdis, the regional fire department, in its intervention report published mid-day."When we arrived, we noticed", fire department captain Matthieu Colobert told AFP.A search concluded that there was no radioactivity.he continued.he suggested.. It has been handed to police for further analysis.A police spokesman told AFP:He announced that the object would be sent to Paris to a forensics department."Whether an object came from space, that's the question," the police officer said. "Even a marble launched at very high speed on a descent can do damage. But we still have to prove that it's an object that came from space."