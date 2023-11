© Nikhil Chaudhary



The childcare system of a contemporary hunter-gatherer community suggests a major pitfall of the nuclear family, and it could hint at why so many parents in wealthy, Western nations feel burned out.A team of researchers, led by evolutionary anthropologist Nikhil Chaudhary from the University of Cambridge, argues that children may be "evolutionarily primed"The sheer number of individuals attuned to a single child's needs meant that theWhile this one contemporary community in Africa may not be representative of all hunter-gatherer communities in human history,While these cultures are firmly situated in the present and not true 'relics of the past', they can give important clues about what social structures might have looked like more than 10,000 years ago before the dawn of agriculture. For the vast majority of human history , our species has lived as hunter-gatherers, which meansHow much more support is hard to say.To date, most research on child attachment has focused only on western, educated, industrialized, rich, and democratic (WEIRD) populations, which means experts are missing the full picture of the human experience.Among some contemporary hunter-gatherer societies, like the Mbendjele and the !Kung in southern Africa, In WEIRD societies, on the other hand, the levels of responsiveness seem to be lower.Chaudhury and colleagues hypothesize That idea requires much more research. Chaudhary himself cautions that human psychology has evolved to be flexible, and there may not be just one specific way of life that suits our health and well-being best.What is beyond debate, however, is that the nuclear family system, as Chaudhary puts it , "is a world away from the communal living arrangements of hunter-gatherer societies like the Mbendjele."the team of researchers writes. By contrast, in WEIRD societiesWhether or not these different childcare systems actually have adverse impacts on the child or parent is unclear and demands further comparative research.The researchers behind the current study say future work should dig into the psychological development and well-being of hunter-gatherer children in comparison to WEIRD children, as well as whether care from mothers differs to care from non-maternal caregivers."As a society, from policymakers to employers to healthcare services," Chaudhary says , "we need to work together to ensure mothers and children receive the support and care they need to thrive."The study was published in Developmental Psychology