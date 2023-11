© Scott Olson/GettyImages



"Another nail in the coffin of the un-American ballot challenges. With this decision, Democrats' 14th Amendment challenges have now been defeated in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota and New Hampshire. These cases represent the most cynical and blatant political attempts to interfere with the upcoming presidential election by desperate Democrats who know Crooked Joe Biden is a failed president on the fast track to defeat.



"The American voter has a Constitutional right to vote for the candidate of their choosing, with President Donald J. Trump leading by massive numbers. This right was correctly preserved in Colorado today and urge the swift disposal of any and all remaining Democrat ballot challenges. Onward to total victory in 2024, we will Make America Great Again!"

Former President Donald Trump's name will remain on the Colorado 2024 presidential primary ballot, a judge ruled Friday.U.S. District Court Judge Sarah B. Wallace wrote in her ruling.The decision came following a legal challenge seeking to disqualify Trump from appearing on the ballot, citing the 14th Amendment.which bars individuals who have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against America or who have aided those engaged in such activities from holding office, andWatchdog groupin September, one of multiple legal attempts in a number of states across the country aiming to prevent Trump winning another four years in the White House.Friday morning that the ruling would fall in their favor.In a statement following the ruling, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called it:The decision comes after a Michigan judge ruled Wednesday in a similar lawsuit that Trump would also remain on that state's primary ballot, which followed the Minnesota Supreme Court and a federal judge in New Hampshire previously dismissing other challenges.He was indicted during special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into alleged interference in the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. He faces criminal charges in Georgia, New York and from Smith's separate investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents.Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges, which included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.