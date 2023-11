© farmlanemast



433 scientists who have signed the EU 5G appeal,

259 scientists from 44 nations who have signed the international EMF scientist appeal

164 scientists and medical doctors as well as 95 non-governmental organisations who have signed the EMF Call.

A clear and consistent pattern of adverse effects that form the basis of the mechanisms whereby RFR [radiofrequency radiation] can cause the cancers seen in human populations. Of 261 studies looking at oxidative effects from RFR exposure, 240 (91%) showed damage. Of 346 studies on effects of RFR on genes, 224 (65%) reported genetic damage. Oxidative stress and genetic damage are the major mechanisms leading to cancer. In addition, RFR exposure causes effects on brain and behaviour. Of 336 studies published on RFR neurological effects, 73% reported effects and only 27% showed no effect.

The effects of the exposure depend not only on the carrier frequency, for instance 3.5 GHz as for 5G, but also, and perhaps more importantly, on the modulation and pulsation of the signal and the peak and average intensity. Pulsed signals and simultaneous exposure to several frequencies... were considered more hazardous. The observed effects increased with duration of exposure.

Unlike the microwave syndrome, individuals suffering from EHS can develop debilitating symptoms at extremely low exposure levels that are tolerated by most other people. That is in contrast to the very high RF radiation levels seen in our four case studies where healthy individuals, with no prior major reactions to wireless technology, developed symptoms.

"So there really is no research ongoing. We're kind of flying blind here, as far as health and safety is concerned."

The Government would have us believe thatIs this actually the case? On what evidence has this statement been made?I have just read the four 5G case studies carried out this year by Professor Lennart Hardell and Mona Nilsson, in whichwhere precise radiation measurements were taken. The results put a big question mark over the Government's statement.Has our Government ignored the worldwide appeals and consensus statements made by independent scientists and doctors, calling for a revision of safety guidelines and a halt to the rollout of 5G on the basis of research on the much lower levels of pre-5G emissions? These include:There is also the compelling 2020 Consensus Statement on the health effects of non-ionising radiation, signed by organisationsThe lead author of the four 5G case studies is Professor Hardell an oncologist and leading researcher from the Swedish Research Foundation for Environment and Cancer. He was the first in the world to publish results on elevated cancer risks with mobile phone use. His co-author,is Director of the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation, which seeks, in the absence of information from the Government or the media, to inform people of the risks.But before we look at the 5G case studies, let's take a brief look about what is already known about the health risks of previous mobile communications technology. The updated Bioinitiative Report on the adverse health effects of pre-5G technology. A clear majority of studies shows It does not yet use millimetre wave bands, as these will not be allocated until aboutUp-to-date information about health research on millimetre waves can be found on this webpage produced by Joel M. Moskowitz, Ph.D. from the School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley. At present, 5G runs on the lower frequencies of 3.4 to 3.8 GHz in the U.K., butProfessor Hardell says The Hardell-Nilsson case studies are groundbreaking because, incredibly,The four 5G case studies themselves, published in January April and June this year, deal with, i.e., symptoms which come on very quickly after exposure, whereas some of the information at the start of this article refers to chronic effects, i.e., illnesses which develop over years such as cancer or Alzheimer's.All four studies describe how previously healthy people very quickly developed symptoms ofafter 5G phone masts were installed above or opposite their accommodation at distances of between five and 60 metres. Most of the symptoms disappeared within days of them moving to less irradiated accommodation, but reappeared when they returned to the strongly irradiated accommodation.Their symptoms includedParticipants were asked to fill in questionnaires about their health before the 5G masts had been installed, after installation and after they had moved away to less irradiated accommodation. They were asked to grade the severity of their symptoms, with 10 being unbearable. The results are produced in tables in the studies and show that some symptoms were unbearable while near the 5G mast and even more so for the female participants.The four studies are highly readable and full context is given. I will however mention individual features of particular interest.Precise radiation measurements are given for different areas of the apartments in relation to the distance from the masts involved. In the first study it is noteworthy that readings of the radiation levels prior to the 5G mast deployment were available. The couple had lived in this apartment for 10 years under a 3G and 4G mast without obvious health problems and, when they heard that the mast was to be upgraded, arranged for measurements to be taken beforehand.in the bedroom, which was located only five metres below the new 5G base station. Levels in the other three studies were similarly high after the installation of the 5G masts.Thus it is clear that the deployment of 5G leads to a massive increase in radiation levels, contrary to what our Government has told us.can hardly be described as a small increase and the symptoms arising cannot be written off with the phrase "no consequences for public health".Yet even these high levels are well below the limits which are supposed to be 'safe', according to the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation ( ICNIRP ). ICNIRP's guidelines are accepted in the U.K., USA and parts of Europe, but only allow for thermal effects (i.e., assume that health will only be damaged if body tissue is heated). They allow exposure to be as high as 10,000,000 μW/maveraged over 30 minutes and 40,000,000 μW/mof local exposure averaged over six minutes.These limits do not allow for longer exposure or chronic effects and ignore studies showing health damage below the thermal threshold. has concluded that "the assumptions underlying ICNIRP's exposure limits are invalid and continue to present a public health harm". In addition, ICNIRP has been strongly criticised for having ties to the telecommunications industry.In the fourth article , Hardell addresses thewhich both seem to have similar symptoms:However, the participant in the second study found that, although his symptoms completely disappeared after six weeks of living in a low radiation apartment, hissuch as Stockholm City". He estimates that "his sensitivity to RFR has increased" since living in the office below the 5G base station. Could this mean that he is on the way to developing EHS? The highest RFR measurement found in Stockholm last month was 5,271,555 µW/mSet against these high levels are the vastly different safety exposure levels for RFR recommended by certain expert groups. In 2016, the recommended limits of 0.1 to 100 µW/mfor frequencies from 900 MHz to 5.6 GHz, depending on sensitivity and whether exposure was during the day or at night. Already in 2012, thehad suggested a limit of 30 to 60 μW/mand lower still for sensitive persons and children at 3 to 6 μW/m. These recommended safety limits along with others from different advisory groups are set out in Table 1 in Hardell's first study Yesterday, I spoke to Mona Nilsson, one of the authors of these 5G case studies.Many people in this situation cannot afford to move away.Nilsson emphasised that there is no protection against adverse health effects that are not caused by heating of tissue, nor against the effects of chronic exposure. She is shocked thatas indeed Senator Blumenthal realised in 2019 when he said:In her opinion, the telecoms industry is now acting in the same way as the tobacco industry did in the past.She says that a small group of experts on RF radiation denying health harms sit on the most influential advisory boards, and that those who disagree are never invited to join them to broaden the debate, despite the fact that the dissenters may represent the majority of expert opinion.