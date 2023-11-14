© Sticky Post



The government admits that British arms were being resold onto black market

Senior MP reveals a huge package of measures to track UK equipment

US and UK arms showing up with Mexican drug cartels and terror groups in Africa

Nigerian president claims arms from Ukraine funding wars in Central Africa

Ben Wallace says Africa victim of "Russian disinformation"

Top MP concedes the government still can't find them after they leave for battlefield

Some British weapons could end up with Hamas fighters in Gaza (video sources)

© Screen Shot



© Unknown



"There is a distinct lack of credibility in the UK government citing 'Russian disinformation' in claims UK arms are being resold in Ukraine given the UK does not have mechanisms in place to track the weapons it has gifted or sold to Ukraine.



"Without these safeguards in place, it is impossible for the government to state with such certainty that UK weapons are not being sold illegally, especially given Ukraine's poor history in this area. Pumping arms into a region with no accountability is only going to lead to more devastation and global instability."

© INFORM



"Ben Wallace's response to the former Nigerian president is patronising and dismissive. Such accusations from a credible source should ring alarm bells with any responsible government, and dismissing such claims as Russian disinformation without investigation or providing proof is dangerous posturing."

"Ukraine swims in a sea of corruption. UA officer corps is heavily involved in the larger grift. Commanders maintain soldiers on the active roles who were killed in action to pocket their salaries. This leaves widows and orphans destitute. The notion that the US or UK authorities can track with precision or certainty where all of the weapons sent to Ukraine go is untrue."

New Assault rifles in the Sahel

© Unknown



"In the background, the illicit weapons trade perpetuates the chaos. The UNODC report showed that flows of illegal arms from Libya have expanded to include newly manufactured assault rifles".

© Unknown



© Unknown



"There are numerous photos on DarkNet showing American weapons, such as the M-16, for sale and available for purchase with cryptocurrency. The geography of delivery is very different, but the weapons are coming from Ukraine."

"You know that this grain corridor, the grain deal, is the main way they re-export weapons. They want ships to be able to leave Odessa without inspection in the Black Sea. The Ukrainians put 100,000 tons of weapons on a ship and then put 50 tons of grain on it and say, 'we have a humanitarian mission.' We can be sure that as long as the weapons are going to Ukraine, they will be diverted around the world for criminals and terrorists to use to kill innocent people."

"The Mexican"

"Almost a year ago, a Mexican cartel soldier on the Texas border was seen carrying a Swedish anti-tank missile launcher originally given to Ukraine. Somehow it ended up in the hands of Mexico's drug cartels. If the weapons end up in the hands of Mexican cartels, that means they are travelling across the world. Mexico is the target market for these weapons."

"Corruption is endemic, especially when large quantities of materiel are being shipped. Some will always be skimmed from the top. The driver will steal a few gallons of fuel, a truck will lose some food, a box of ammo, some uniforms. It is an impossible task to eradicate theft in war. Convoys get ambushed and the detritus is gathered and tucked away for a rainy day. Some farmers have damaged T72s in their barns.



"The best that can be achieved is sufficient control to keep the losses within limits that do not affect the war effort. Some pundits will claim 'losses are huge' but compared to what? Compared to the tens of billions being donated monthly?"

Russian dolls

"Concerns about NATO weapons ending up with criminals and terrorists are repudiated simply because it threatens public support for the war. Unsubstantiated accusations of disinformation, propaganda and conspiracy theories are commonly used to censor and cancel those who threaten to undermine support for the war."

"London, like Washington, Paris, Berlin, etc... are all concerned about the eroding support for NATO's proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. In this sense, the truth about events on the ground in Ukraine, as well as the widespread corruption is the enemy. Just imagine, that many, many wounded Ukrainian Soldiers and Officers are forced to bribe ambulances to take them to hospital. This is in part because the medical evaluation means are inadequate, but it's also another critical indicator of just how bad things are in Ukraine."

"Without the slightest doubt. There are plenty pro-Western NGOs who have written reports on it. Russia is offering a reward for kit to surrendering Ukrainians. At least for APCS, IFV's and tanks. Probably lesser for MANPADS and ATGMS...that is not a secret."

"We KNOW large numbers of Western weapons are sold from Ukraine distribution system onto the global black market. But identifying any particular weapon's origin is hard."

British-made NLAWs in Iran

"It seems dishonest to deny that there was ever a problem and simultaneously claim that new measures have been implemented to address the problem that never existed. However, the commonality of these two statements is the desire to manage public concerns about NATO weapons ending up in the hands of criminals and terrorists.



"The UK government faces a dilemma: Does the government pursue a transparent investigation about where its weapons end up, or does it prioritize upholding public support for the war by suppressing inconvenient facts?"

Hamas myth busting

About the Author:

Martin Jay is an award-winning investigative journalist whose career has allowed him to work as a foreign correspondent in over 50 countries - mainly the Middle East and Africa - for an impressive range of media giants including CNN. He is the owner and editor-in-chief of both Levantis.me and Maghrebi.org and can be followed on X at @MartinRJay For those who wish to support his work, can do so via his Patreon account