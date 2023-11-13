Syria US America military
© AP
US occupation soldiers sit in an army vehicle in al0Hasakah, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
Three military bases in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah and the neighboring province of Dayr al-Zawr, where US occupation troops and their allied militants are stationed, have come under separate attacks by armed drones and rockets.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in a statement claimed responsibility for the early Monday morning strikes.

It noted that the facility in al-Shaddadi town, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Hasakah, was targeted by three drones, and the designated targets were precisely struck and destroyed.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties or the extent of damage caused.

An explosives-laden drone also hit targets inside the US military installation near al-Khadra village in the same Syrian province.

Earlier, Lebanon's Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network, citing informed sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that at least 15 rockets had struck the US military base at the Conoco gas field in Syria's eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.

It added that the facility was targeted by BM-21 Grad rockets, asserting that four US soldiers lost their lives as a result of the strike.

Informed sources said that the missile attack came in response to the US military's acts of aggression against al-Mayadin town, located about 44 kilometers (27 miles) southeast of Dayr al-Zawr, and Abu Kamal city near the border with Iraq.

The sources noted that the US raid on a house in al-Mayadin resulted in the death of a citizen and the injury of another.

The strikes come amid smoldering anti-US sentiments in the region over Washington's unconditional support for Israel's atrocious onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the coastal enclave, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship, since Palestinian resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the regime on October 7.

At least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women. More than 28,000 individuals have sustained injuries as well.

The United States, Israel's biggest ally, has provided the regime with thousands of arms consignments since the initiation of the war.

The US House of Representatives on November 2 passed a standalone $14.3-billion military assistance package for Israel. The legislation, however, is yet to clear the Senate.

Washington has also vetoed United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.