Three military basesof Hasakah and the neighboring province of Dayr al-Zawr, where US occupation troops and their allied militants are stationed, have come under separate attacks by armed drones and rockets.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in a statement claimed responsibility for the early Monday morning strikes.It noted that the facility in al-Shaddadi town, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Hasakah, wasThere werecaused.An explosives-laden drone also hit targets inside the US military installation near al-Khadra village in the same Syrian province.Earlier, Lebanon's Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network, citing informed sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that's eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.It added that the facility was targeted by BM-21 Grad rockets, asserting thatas a result of the strike.Informed sources said that the missile attack came in response to the US military's acts of aggression against al-Mayadin town, located about 44 kilometers (27 miles) southeast of Dayr al-Zawr, and Abu Kamal city near the border with Iraq.The sources noted thatThe strikesIsrael has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the coastal enclave, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship, since Palestinian resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the regime on October 7.At least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women. More than 28,000 individuals have sustained injuries as well.The US House of Representatives on November 2 passedWashington has also vetoed United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.