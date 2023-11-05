none of the trade routes in the region can replace those through Iran

The signing took place on the sidelines of the first Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Transport Forum in Tashkent on Thursday.The first transport forum of the SCO is currently underway in Uzbekistan,Under the protocol,among the countries, on the basis of which it is expected that a significant share of China's transit to Europe will shift to Iran's East-West transit route.The financing of infrastructure projects by the Asian Development Bank,were among the other topics discussed at the forum.Participants underlined the excellent transport and logistics potentials of the SCO member states in the construction and use of Eurasian transit corridors."East-West multimodal transport connectivity can play an important role in the future, as transport becomes increasingly multimodal and new opportunities arise to improve existing and develop new Eurasian transport networks," Kazakh Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev told the forum."Our region is a key region connecting Europe and East Asia, as well as an important region for China's Belt and Road Initiative and Europe's Global Gateway Initiative," Lastayev added.Iran's Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister for Transportation Affairs Shahriar Afandizadeh outlined the Islamic Republic's "Iran-Rah" transportation initiative, saying its implementation will enable all countries in the region to find safe and cheap access to their surrounding geography., has provided a special transit place for the country.The potential income of Iran's rail transit from trade exchanges between East Asian countries and Europe through the East-West corridor is estimated at about $1.8 billion and through the North-South corridor at about $90 million a year.This shows how important the East-West corridor is to Iran. Currently, Sarakhs-Bandar Abbas is the most active rail corridor in Iran, providing 80 percent of the country's transit revenues.According to the Islamic Parliament Research Center of Iran,Emerging economic powers such as China and India, which are the main parties pursuing the completion of corridors in the region, are trying to arrange multiple routes for their trade.Even though, parallel routes can reduce the transit benefits of the country.Therefore, Iran's delay in securing its share of transit in the region would benefit its competitors and seriously underline the country's national interests.According to the White House, the initiative will be comprised of two separate corridors, the east corridor connecting India to the Persian Gulf and the northern corridor connecting the Persian Gulf to Europe. It will include a railway for cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to enable goods and services to transit to, from, and between India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Europe.The deal is reportedly a product of a collective decision taken by India, Israel, the US, and UAE to open the India-Arab-Mediterranean economic corridorThe war in Ukraine and India's efforts to access parallel routes have created space for Saudi Arabia and the UAE to play a role in the transit of the region. Some reports indicate that India's focus on Iran's Chabahar port is decreasing in favor of Arab countries.In its new economic approach, which according to experts is considered a positive development,However, the pace of the implementation of agreements is not favorable and the timeframe for their execution is not clear.However, the precedence given to political observations by some parties has created problems, which calls for robust political parleys and expansion of political and economic relations to keep Iran in the centerpiece of the regional connectivity plans.Any failure can deprive Iran of numerous benefits in this regard, although