I came away very disturbed, as there seems to be a lot within these experiences that one would call unsavory. And worse.

Diana Walsh Pasulka never imagined that her scholarly work in the field of religion would lead her to skulking around in the desert near Roswell, New Mexico, with one of the world's top scientists and a former high NASA official. She tells the story in her riveting 2019 book American Cosmic , in which Pasulka , a professor of religious studies at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, surveyed the then-current state of knowledge of UFOs and related phenomena.Then came the shocking 2021 revelations by the U.S. government that it had been investigating UFOs — then renamed 'unidentified aerial phenomena,' or UAPs. In a series of strokes, the research that Pasulka and many others had been working on for years, even decades, received powerful vindication. Something really is out there — and top national security and intelligence officials have been for a very long time taking it more seriously than they wanted the public to know.What are they, then? On November 7th, Pasulka's latest volume hits bookstores, offering answers, but also raising new and important questions about that very issue. Encounters: Experiences With Nonhuman Intelligences (Macmillan), profiles a wide range of people who for various reasons have been drawn into the shadowy and mysterious world of UFOs, and whose testimonies move the phenomenon out of narrowly-drawn scientific categories, and well into the world of the religious and the paranormal.Pasulka recently agreed to an interview about her work, her new book, and the emergence of a new form of religion tied to aliens, artificial intelligence, and high technology.Rod, like you, I had never paid attention to UFOs either. I didn't watch the "X-Files." I never saw Close Encounters of the Third Kind. I actually just saw that film last year and enjoyed it!I began to study the topic of UFOs/UAPs somewhat by accident. My field is religious studies and my focus within that is Catholic history and miraculous events. In my field, we study religion academically, which means that we are looking at things like the social effects of religion, etc. As professors of religious studies, our beliefs, whether atheists or members of religious traditions, do not influence what we study. We are historians, archeologists, social scientists. We are not priests or ministers (generally). We don't advocate for any religious tradition.This is how I came to the study of UFOs. I had finished a long study of the Catholic doctrine of Purgatory. I used a lot of archival records to do this study, which means that I went to libraries of old manuscripts (archives) and looked at records from 1300 on up to about 1880. That is a long-time span, but I was just looking for what Europeans from those time periods believed about Purgatory.I found a lot of information, and a lot of what I would call extra information.I took note of these. I found that when they saw them, they recorded a process of trying to identify these objects.I thought that the sightings were interesting, so I kept notes.When my book about Purgatory was finished, I showed a friend some of these records. He looked at them and immediately thought of UFOs! I thought he was crazy.Then, there was a UFO conference near me, and based on my friend's suggestion, I attended it.At first, I wasn't shocked at all by this research because I thought that people were utilizing different cultural frameworks for looking at unidentified aerial phenomena. That is, it is rational to approach the topic like this:This is how I approached the study.I became shocked when. They were and are credible people. I was shocked, again, when I started to revisit the stories from Catholic history that I had remembered and just took for granted, like the experience of the 16th century nun Teresa of Avila, who describes an experience with an angel. If you read her own account of that experience, she is not quite sure about this angel, asI had read the works of Dr. John Mack, and Teresa's report, in light of that reading, became something entirely different for me. I used to think of these events as only historically situated events, butSo, this, coupled with the government's interest in the topic, put me into a shock for about a year.I conducted this research before the United States government's recent report on UAPs — the Pentagon Report of 2021 — and acknowledgement that they have been studying them for decades. That event, in 2021, took my research to a completely different level.The most sophisticated people who study UFOs/UAPs, from what I can surmise, do not make conclusions about the nature of the phenomena. There are patterns to these events, and distinct characteristics. I've heard different theories.They might be here on Earth. Some speculate that the phenomena is. Former longtime NASA historian Dr. Steven Dick has written about speculations that they are, or that if we meet them eventually, we would meet their technology.Jacques, who has a wonderful sense of humor, made it clear that he recommended a book by French authors about the history of Satan as an example of an approach to the phenomenon that is not sensationalist. One of the most important books about the phenomenon happens to be his book Passport to Magonia, which was published in 1968. In that book, Jacques did a deep dive into European history and related modern-day UFO events to folk traditions like fairy lore, and religious events. When I read Passport, I was immediately struck by its similarity to the work of religious studies scholars. Jacques is an astronomer and an information studies scientist, to be clear.What I took from that experience was that, just as I had surmised,. As horrifying as this is for scholars to admit, it appears to be transhistorical. We might use different cultural frameworks to describe it, but there it is. Events like this — contact events — have been reported and are still being reported., as Carl Sagan would have preferred (in his later years). In fact, some of the best of our scientists know about this topic and have even had experiences with it.There is no doubt in my mind that we are witnessing the emergence of a new form of religion, not a new religion. We already have UFO religions (Raelism, Nation of Islam, etc.). The new form of religion is, as in the belief that these beings are technologically more advanced than us. And it utilizes myths of which we are already familiar — for example, the belief that there are beings that are superior to human beings, gods and goddesses. Additionally, this belief is. All of us alive today have been brought up with a beloved "space alien" narrative, Star Wars, Star Trek, "X-Files," "Space Invaders."Historically, Westerners have inherited the myth of Prometheus. Prometheus, in Greek mythology, was a Titan who stole fire from the Gods and gave it to humans, thus creating modern humans who are technologically proficient. This myth has provided a template for numerous culturally significant offshoots, like Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," or the Terminator series, where humans utilize technology that becomes self-aware, and then creates havoc.Here, we see the convergence of two powerful modern developments: the belief in UFOS, now ratified by our own government, and the reality of a potentially self-aware human creation, AI. This is a unique moment in human history, to put it lightly. We are witnessing a myth meet or become reality.Although my Catholicism has not influenced my scholarship, I found that my scholarship influenced my Catholicism. When I discovered that what European Catholics had experienced and described about aerial phenomena, in specific details, was occurring today, to people who had no knowledge of European Catholic iconography or history — well, I was shocked.In our tradition, we have a practice called the 'examination of conscience.' This is a process where we turn inward and examine our actions and determine if they are good or bad. After 2012, I had to admit that what I learned through my research influenced me. I had been an academic who was engaged in doing very uncontroversial work. I had been looking at miracles and religious events from the perspective of non-belief, which is fine.But what I learned changed me.To be clear, I was religious prior to this research. I attended church, sometimes several times a week. After this research I had a much more visceral, almost literal, sense of religion and religious practice. I hope this makes sense. I became aware of the "invisible and visible" that Catholics talk about in the Creed they recite every week. That was the effect that this had on my faith. It changed my life.I believe that the reason that the more religious or spiritual aspects of these events don't show up in reports of UFOs is that. Part of this is because we have been accustomed to thinking about UFOs as space vehicles, much like airplanes from a technologically advanced civilization. We do not think that spiritual things, like a person's character, for instance, or virtue, has anything to do with technology. People like José, and Gray Man think of their experiences and sightings as being spiritual. The technological aspects of the event are also related to spirituality. And please remember, for every person I have featured in the book, there are many, many more who interpret their experiences similarly.I've also found that. Some even believe that they are in contact with aerial or extraterrestrial beings. Dr. John Mack pointed this out in his book Passport to the Cosmos (the title is probably a nod to Vallee's Passport to Magonia). Before he passed away, he was exploring indigenous African cultural beliefs about extraterrestrials.Simone is an expert in AI and quantum computing. She's been on the cutting edge of tech innovation for more than twenty years. My translation of her belief is that there is a non-human intelligence which is not necessarily 'extra-terrestrial' but knowledge, and it seeks expansion.Both of those words, evolved and progressed, are my words, as she avoids words with temporal connotations. She believes that this knowledge is outside of space-time. She also sees that certain populations of people have kept knowledge from other people, such as government hierarchies that control access to reading, for example. She often uses the example of the French Revolution, where the people demanded the freedom to learn and read, the freedom to access knowledge, with what is happening now with AI. She sees this time in human history as a very propitious time, when masses of people will have access to life-changing and elevating technology that will improve their lives. It is no longer just the bankers who will be utilizing AI for their benefit. It is now our time, the time of the 99%.I know that this is controversial, but this is Simone's position.If it is the case that UFOs are real and ET exists — and I am not stating that it is, but let's assume that it is for the sake of answering your question — then it makes perfect sense that a government would want to control what we know about it.Another explanation for why our government has this topic under 'classified' programs is because it has to do with national security. As one scientist I know said,I am in complete agreement with your assessment. Probably because I lived it. I have not left rationalism behind, I am just embracing a realization that rationalism, even by its own rules, requires an open mind about things that resist current interpretations., like what computer scientists call 'emergence' or some describe as the 'download experience,' whereby they receive information spontaneously, have explanations that we haven't discovered yet.Also, the religious traditions transmit a lot of wisdom that we should not throw out. We are now finding that certain practices within those traditions, like prayer and acting for the benefit of others, have transformative benefits to not only communities, but to the people performing these practices.I didn't come into the study of the field with a preconceived notion of whether extraterrestrials were good or bad. I didn't believe, so the interpretations didn't matter to me. As I went through the years interviewing and working with scientists who study this topic,There is a quote by William Shakespeare that I often think about with respect to this aspect of the research, and it comes from the play Hamlet: "There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy."