A woman was killed reportedly after being attacked by a bear in Koksara block of Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday.The deceased has been identified as Bhabani Thakur, a resident of Patrabasa village under Bara Danga panchayat of the block. According to sources, Bhabani was attacked by the bear while she was going for some work. Later, some local villagers spotted her body this morning and alerted Ampani police and forest officials.Upon getting the information, police along with forest officials rushed to the spot and seized the body. Subsequently, it was sent for post-mortem. Though the exact reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained, locals asserted that she was killed in a bear attack.Further investigation into the matter is underway, said the police.