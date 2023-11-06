© BERNAMA



Heavy rain resulted in floods in some Malaysian states, with nearly 1,000 people moved to evacuation centres on Monday.Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi said as at noon on Monday, six districts in Selangor, Perak and Pahang were affected by floods, with 881 victims from 237 families evacuated to 12 temporary flood relief centres.No deaths have been recorded so far, said the National Disaster Management Agency.Malaysia's weather agency also issued an adverse weather warning for three days until Wednesday.It said that thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong winds are forecast to hit most areas in the western region of the peninsula, northern Sarawak and the western part of Sabah in the late afternoon until evening.Hence, Datuk Seri Zahid urged residents in flood-prone areas to take precautions and comply with the authorities' instructions."I pray and hope that the floods will not cause significant damage, and I wish all the victims endurance and patience through this ordeal," national news agency Bernama quoted him as saying.Over in Selangor, four districts - Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Hulu Langat and Sepang - were affected by floods.The authorities said that as at 4pm on Monday, 569 victims from 150 families were currently housed in eight relief centres.Over in Perak, as at noon on Monday, the number of flood victims had fallen to 219 people from 63 families.This is compared with the 272 people from 75 families on Saturday night.Meanwhile, in Pahang, 87 people from 17 families were housed in one relief centre.Heavy rain also caused flash floods in Subang Jaya, a city in Selangor, on Sunday.Videos circulating on social media showed a water level of several inches on the lower floor of Subang Parade mall.Other videos also showed the ground of the mall's basement carpark covered in water.One social media user said she was shopping at the mall when "all of a sudden, the bell rang, alerting us to evacuate the mall due to flooding".Photos online also showed flooding on tracks at the nearby Subang Jaya KTM station.Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the basement level of the Subang Parade mall was affected by the flash flood, before the water began receding a few hours later."An electrical shop at the basement level was affected by the floods," he added.Subang Jaya district police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat attributed the flood to construction work behind the mall, which had blocked the drainage system near the carpark.The mall's building management company, Hektar Property Services, said no injuries or untoward incidents had been reported."We understand the inconvenience this may have caused, and we sincerely apologise for any disruptions. We are making every effort to bring Subang Parade back to its vibrant and welcoming state," it said in a statement.