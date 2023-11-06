© REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne



Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has announced his government intends to make Ukrainian refugees pay for their accommodation in the country. He noted that Ireland has so far been among the most generous EU member states in this respect, but cannot afford it anymore due to a housing crisis.Speaking to reporters during an official visit to South Korea over the weekend, VaradkarThe new policy, which the prime minister hopes to introduce before the end of the year,, so that Irish authorities have "more time to catch up on" housing and other issues.Varadkar also pointed out that other EU member states "don't offer, for example, unlimited state-provided accommodation at no cost," explaining that he would like to bring conditions in line with those in other Western European nations.The prime ministerOn top of ending free accommodation, the Irish government is also. The details have yet to be finalized.Meanwhile, Germany's Der Spiegel reported on Saturday thatThe outlet quoted several regional officials as saying that new legislation introduced by the government may actually discourage newcomers from seeking a job.Under the new rules,Mattias Jendricke, a district administrator in Nordhausen, Thuringia, told Der Spiegel that the government has "made it too nice for them." While another official noted thatAccording to the head of the Federal Employment Agency, Andrea Nahles,Meanwhile, as of late September,, as estimated by Mediendienst Integration information service.