"Pine Gap facility is monitoring the Gaza Strip and surrounding areas with all its resources, and gathering intelligence assessed to be useful to Israel. Pine Gap has satellites overhead. Every one of those assets would be on those locations, looking for anything that could help them."

"The aim would be to minimise casualties to non-combatants in achieving their objective of destroying Hamas."

"Gaza has become a 'graveyard' for children with thousands now killed under Israeli bombardment, while more than a million face dire shortages of essentials and a lifetime of trauma ahead."

Pine Gap base's global role in fighting wars for US and allies

"RAINFALL [Pine Gap's NSA codename] detects, collects, records, processes, analyses and reports on PROFORMA signals collected from tasked target entities."

"During the [1991] Gulf War, Israeli reports praised Australia for relaying Scud missile launch warnings from the Nurrungar joint US-Australian facility in South Australia, a task now assigned to Pine Gap."

Israel's access to the jewels of the Five Eye global surveillance network

"The Israeli side enjoys the benefits of expanded geographic access to world-class NSA cryptanalytic and SIGINT engineering expertise."

About the Author:

Peter Cronau is an award-winning investigative journalist, writer, and film-maker. His documentaries have appeared on ABC TV's Four Corners and Radio National's Background Briefing. He is an editor and cofounder of DECLASSIFIED AUSTRALIA. He is co-editor of the recent book A Secret Australia - Revealed by the WikiLeaks Exposés. View all posts by Peter Cronau.