Pine Gap base's global role in fighting wars for US and allies

Israel's access to the jewels of the Five Eye global surveillance network

Australia's secret support for the Israeli assault on Gaza, through Pine Gap.belonging to the US and operated from Pine Gap,From there, they look down on the Middle East, Europe and Africa, and gather huge amounts of intelligence data to beam back to the Pine Gap base.After collecting and analysing the communications and intelligence data for the USA's National Security Agency (NSA), Pine Gap is providing it to the Israel Defence Forces, as it steps up its brutal assault on Palestinians in the Gaza enclave.A former Pine Gap employee has told Declassified Australia:worked inside Pine Gap as 'team leader of weapon signals analysis' for 18 years until 2008. He is a 23-year veteran of the National Security Agency (NSA).Rosenberg says the personnel at Pine Gap are tasked to collect signals such as 'command and control' centres in Gaza, with Hamas headquarters often located near hospitals, schools, and other civilian structures.Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel that killed over 1,400 Israelis, both military and civilian, the Israel Defence Forces has bombed hundreds of targets inside Gaza, killing far more than Hamas militants.United Nations agencies have deplored the nearly four week Israeli bombing campaign saying:The sprawling satellite ground station outside Alice Springs,with Australian government employees making up fewer than 100 of the increasingly privatised staff.The base is no mere passive communication collector.As well as surveillance of civilian, commercial, and military communications,This present war in Gaza is not the first time the dishes of Pine Gap have assisted Israel's military with intelligence, including the detecting of incoming missiles, according to this previous report During the early stages of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, theThe NSA "maintains a far-reaching technical and analytic relationship with the Israeli SIGINT National Unit (ISNU)," according to documents published by The Intercept in 2014. The documents show the NSA and ISNU are "sharing information on access, intercept, targeting, language, analysis and reporting".This SIGINT relationship has increasingly been the catalyst for a broader intelligence relationship between the United States and Israel.It's thanks to the Pine Gap base, with its satellites so strategically positioned to monitor the Middle East region, along with its targeting and analysis capability, that Israel is able to make use of these benefits.The document states that "due to the sensitivities" of Israeli involvement that particular program does not include direct targeting of Palestinians themselves.The NSA considers their intelligence-sharing arrangement as being "beneficial to both NSA's and ISNU's mission and intelligence requirements".Declassified Australia asked a series of questions of the Australian Defence Department about the role of the Pine Gap base in the Israel-Gaza war, and about the legal protections that may be in place to defend personnel of the base should legal charges of war crimes be laid. No response was received by deadline.