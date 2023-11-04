results of quantum measurements are fundamentally tied to the interaction dynamics between the measuring device and the system

, challenging traditional views of fixed physical properties and suggesting that reality is shaped by the context of these interactions

may explain why quantum experiments often produce conflicting results

and may contradict basic assumptions regarding physical reality

Research Analysis and Findings

© Tomonori Matsushita and Holger F. Hofmann, Hiroshima University



Superposition and Physical Reality

superpositions describe different kinds of reality when different measurements are performed

"Our results show that

the physical reality of an object cannot be separated from the context of all its interactions with the environment, past, present, and future

Implications for Understanding Quantum Measurements

Reference: "Dependence of measurement outcomes on the dynamics of quantum coherent interactions between the system and the meter" by Tomonori Matsushita and Holger F. Hofmann, 31 July 2023, Physical Review Research.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevResearch.5.033064



The study was funded by the Japan Science and Technology Agency.

Quantum physicists from Hiroshima University have revealed that the. Their findings point to a need to rethink the interpretation of quantum experimental data.Two quantum physicists from Hiroshima University recently analyzed the dynamics of a measurement interaction, where the value of a physical property is identified with a quantitative change in the meter state. This is a difficult problem, because quantum theory does not identify the value of a physical property unless the system is in a so-called "eigenstate" of that physical property, a very small set of special quantum states for which the physical property has a fixed value.The researchers solved this fundamental problem by combining information about the past of the system with information about its future in a description of the dynamics of the system during the measurement interaction, demonstrating thatThe team recently published the results of their study in the journal Physical Review Research."There is much disagreement about the interpretation of quantum mechanics because different experimental results cannot be reconciled with the same physical reality," said Holger Hofmann, professor in the Graduate School of Advanced Science and Engineering at Hiroshima University in Hiroshima, Japan."In this paper, we investigate how quantum superpositions in the dynamics of the measurement interaction shape the observable reality of a system seen in the response of a meter. This issaid Hofmann.In quantum mechanics,. The analysis of the team's study suggests thatsaid Hofmann.According to quantum theory, the meter shift that represents the value of the physical property observed in a measurement depends on the dynamics of the system caused by the fluctuations of the back-action by which the meter disturbs the state of the system.The authorsand the meter shift can be determined from the Hamilton-Jacobi equation, a classical differential equation expressing the relation between a physical property and the dynamics associated with it.Fully resolved measurements require a complete randomization of the system dynamics. This corresponds to a superposition of all possible system dynamics, whereEigenvalues are the values that textbook quantum mechanics assigns to measurement outcomes - precise photon numbers, spin up or spin down, and so forth. As the new results show, these values are a result of the complete randomization of the dynamics. Different values need to be considered when the system dynamics is not completely randomized by the measurement.Interestingly, this observation provides a new perspective on the use of measurement outcomes in descriptions of reality.Our understanding of the meaning of experimental data may be in need of a fundamental revision.Hofmann and his team look forward to further clarifying the contradictory results observed in many quantum experiments. "Context-dependent realities can explain a wide range of seemingly paradoxical quantum effects. We are now working on better explanations of these phenomena. Ultimately, the goal is to develop a more intuitive understanding of the fundamental concepts of quantum mechanics that avoids the misunderstandings caused by a naive belief in the reality of microscopic objects," said Hofmann.