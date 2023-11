© Kai Bai; Antiquity Publications Ltd



Archaeologists in China have discovered the remains of a walled Bronze AgeThe ancient city, known as Yaoheyuan, was situatedin northwestern China. It was once a political and cultural powerhouse that was prominent during the Western Zhou Period, a historical time in Chinese history that stretched, according to a study published Aug. 3 in the journal Antiquity Although there are other Bronze Age sites dotting this part of the country, archaeologistsat this time based on the breadth and variety of structures unearthed during excavations."The sacrificial burial and consumption of horses point not only to the wealth and status of the Yaoheyuan polity but also the availability of horses in this region," the authors wrote in the study.Archaeologists also discovered the first known bronze-casting site of the Western Zhou period, replete with sludge tanks, or leftover heaps of a clay mixture once used to make molds, kilns and building foundations.In addition, researchers unearthed a variety of artifacts scattered throughout the site, including, or a symbol representing a word, that are similar to Chinese characters.Excavations immediately outside the walled city revealed the remains of houses, ash pits, storage pits, kilns and roads, whileUp until now, few studies have focused on the Western Zhou and this region in particular, and further research is necessary to better understand Yaoheyuan's place during this time period and its relationship with other parts of China, the authors noted."These unparalleled finds provide significant new evidence with which to examine the political and cultural landscape of northwest China and, more broadly, to reassess the relationships between centers and peripheries during the Chinese late Bronze Age," the authors wrote.