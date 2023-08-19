© UCL

despite archaeologists finding little evidence of social hierarchy

According to a study published in the journal Nature Water, Neolithic people living in China were capable of complex engineering feats without the need for a centralised state authority.The discovery of, has revealed new insights into how people during the Neolithic period were able to manage and redirect water.Pingliangtai is located in the southwest corner of Dazhu Village in Huaiyang County, central China. The site dates from around 4,300 during the Longshan period, emerging intoSituated on the Upper Huai River Plain on the vast Huanghuaihai Plain,The people of Pingliangtai constructed an advanced drainage system with interconnected ceramic water pipes -Dr Yijie Zhuang (UCL Institute of Archaeology), senior and corresponding author on the paper, said: "The discovery of this ceramic water pipe network is remarkable because the people of Pingliangtai were able to build and maintain this advanced water management system with stone age tools and without the organisation of a central power structure. This system would have requiredCo-author Dr Hai Zhang of Peking University said: "Pingliangtai is an extraordinary site. The network of water pipes shows an advanced understanding of engineering and hydrology that was previously only thought possible in more hierarchical societies."