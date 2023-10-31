© REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein



Belgian transport workers' unions on Tuesday called on their members to refuse to handle military equipment being sent to Israel to battle Hamas gunmen.The ACV Puls, BTB, BBTK and ACV-Transcom unions said in a joint statement that airport workers have seen arms shipments."While a genocide is under way in Palestine, workers at various airports in Belgium are seeing arms shipments in the direction of the war zone," the statement said.Israel says it is targeting Hamas military operations and not civilians in Gaza.via Belgium.The unions said that loading or offloading these weapons would mean contributing to supplying organisations that kill innocent people."We, several unions active in ground logistics,the unions said.The unions also called for an immediate ceasefire and asked the Belgian government to not tolerate arms shipments through Belgian airports."As unions, we stand with those who campaign for peace," they said.