, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.According to the outlet, the struggling Dubai-based group has hired an adviser to assist in the sale of the company and its strategic mines in the DRC, and is targeting a valuation of about $1 billion.Backed by commodity trader Trafigura Group, Chemaf Resources has put itself up for sale after a slump in cobalt prices left it struggling to finish key projects.The sale process was launched in September and has sparked interest from Chinese investors, while the US government is also trying to broker proposals by Western or Middle Eastern bidders to prevent the assets falling into Chinese hands, the FT wrote, citing people familiar with the matter.Both copper and cobalt are vital for the transition to renewable power as they are used to make electric cars and batteries as well as other consumer electronics and industrial devices.In a bid to create its own supply networks, the US government is considering a $250 million investment in the Lobito Corridor railway that would become a key route for exports from the resource-rich DRC and Zambia westbound through Angola, according to the FT.