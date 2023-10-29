A Saudi man was able to save a family trapped in their car by flooding resulting from heavy rain.An online video showed the man using a bulldozer in the successful rescue that was reportedly carried out in Al Makhwah governorate in Al Baha in south-western Saudi Arabia.In the footage, the volunteer rescuer is seen positioning the bulldozer to head off the family's car from being swept away by the strong flood.He eventually manages to escort the car with the riders inside to safety. People, who happened to be on the scene, greeted the rescuer for his good deed."May Allah give you strength, Abu Meshal," shouts an unseen admirer to the rescuer as he steps from the machine onto the ground.The rainy weather prompted authorities in several Saudi cities including Mecca, Taif, Al Qunfudhah and Medina to suspend classes and shift to online education.The Saudi National Centre for Meteorology has forecast medium to heavy rains until Tuesday in most parts of the kingdom.This status of weather was forecast to continue until late night.Saudi civil defence authorities, meanwhile, advised people to exercise vigilance and caution as well as to avoid flood-hit places and overflowing wadis (valleys) for their safety.