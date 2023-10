"It feels as though the whole state is now baying for genocide... The situation is terrifying. We are entering a new era that feels even worse than military rule... The worst horror is the silence and complicity of the West in Israel's unspeakable massacres."

"The leaders welcomed the announcement of the first humanitarian convoys to reach Palestinians in need in Gaza and committed to continue coordinating with partners in the region to ensure sustained and safe access to food, water, medical care, and other assistance required to meet humanitarian needs."

"The leaders committed to continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace."

"His Majesty's Government view[s] with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people."

"it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine."

The cynicism and duplicity of Western governments in the face of an appalling, daily massacre of Palestinian civilians is monstrous.Hundreds of men, women and children are being murdered every day by non-stop Israeli aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Hospitals, mosques, churches and family homes are being deliberately targeted with no warnings.Hospitals are so overwhelmed by casualties thatMangled, bloody corpses are left strewn on hospital grounds.as reported by Matt Kennard. The situation is heartrending and utterly profane.The Gaza population of 2.3 million is at the mercy of bombs raining down. The Israeli authorities last week warned people to move to the southern end of the 40-kilometer coastal enclave purportedly out of harm's way, only for the air strikes to hit supposedly designated safe zones.As journalist Lubna Masarwa reports from East Jerusalem:This is a genocide being conducted in real time which Western media are showing glimpses of on their screens, yet the Western governments refuse to call for a ceasefire by the Israeli regime.As the slaughter of Palestinian civilians intensifies, Western political leaders are wholly complicit in war crimes. But their complicity has the added contempt of trying to appear benign.with the added and completely bogus proviso forAdherence to international law? By a regime blatantly murdering children every day in full view of the world?These political leaders have already declared their unwavering support for Israel's "self-defence" in previous separate statements. But now they have felt the need to issue a joint statement with the added seeming concern about the mounting civilian death toll. That concern has no doubt been prompted by public protests around the world, including in Western capitals, against the barbaric Israeli military violence.If they were genuinely motivated to stop the killing, Washington and the others could unreservedly demand Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately halt the murderous assault. Far from it.The reason for the US veto? Because the wording did not mention Israel's "right to self-defence".On top of the violence, Palestinians in Gaza are being starved of food and water under an Israeli blockade. Hospitals are running out of fuel for generators and life-saving equipment. A few trucks with humanitarian aid have been permitted to enter Gaza from the Egyptian border.Yet Western leaders double down in their cynicism by stating in their joint statement:UN officials in Gaza say the paltry aid being allowed is far too little and too late to meet the needs of more than two million people. They describe it as "a drop in the ocean" of desperate needs. To put in perspective thepermitted into Gaza, before the latest siege on the enclave that began more than two weeks ago theThe Hamas gun and rocket attacks on October 7 which killed at least 1,400 Israelis were a shocking atrocity. But those crimes are no justification for the subsequent mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. This week the death toll in Gaza is rising towards 5,000 with more than half of those casualties being children and women. More than 12,000 have been injured. There is a bigger ulterior agenda here — the complete eradication of Palestinians and Palestine as a future state.Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who previously called Palestinians "human animals", this week said thatThe civilian death toll can be expected to escalate.Despite fueling the danger of a wider war from their complicity in the genocide against Palestinians, theThe cynicism and duplicity of the Western powers is published by the British government more than a century ago.In November 1917, the then British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour wrote to Zionist supporter and wealthy banker Lord Walter Rothschild stating:That fateful policy by the British government led to the creation of the Israeli state in 1948 from London's colonial holding of Palestine.Of course, the genocide has been interspersed with platitudes about peace and human rights.The Balfour document went on to state with faux magnanimity:The treachery of Britain was the carving out of a Zionist state in a land populated by a majority of Arabs. Yet, this flagrant violation was presented by London with a cynical and disingenuous concern for Palestinian rights.From Britain's betrayal over a century ago to the present complicity in Israel's genocide against Palestinians, there is a heinous continuity in Western deception and culpability.