A tree falls on a tin shed house due to the impact of cyclonic storm Hamoon on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
Cyclone Hamoon moved into southeastern Bangladesh early Wednesday, bringing with it heavy winds and rains that battered hundreds of houses and left at least three dead.

Thousands of trees were uprooted while houses built with corrugated sheets were destroyed by the power of the storm. Hundreds of tarpaulin-covered bamboo shanties in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar were also damaged, according to local officials.

"Last night, the heavy wind took away my house made with corrugated sheets. We took shelter in another house. Everything is soaked in rainwater. Now what should I do, I don't know," local Cox's Bazar villager Nurjahan Begum said.

Authorities in Bangladesh said most people were evacuated to cyclone shelters in Cox's Bazar before the storm made landfall, but many families who failed to reach the shelters were left to sleep outside under an open sky. Power supply and internet connection remained down as of Wednesday afternoon, and road links to many of the towns near the main city remained blocked.