Cyclone Hamoon moved into southeastern Bangladesh early Wednesday, bringing with it heavy winds and rains that battered hundreds of houses and left at least three dead."Last night, the heavy wind took away my house made with corrugated sheets. We took shelter in another house. Everything is soaked in rainwater. Now what should I do, I don't know," local Cox's Bazar villager Nurjahan Begum said.Authorities in Bangladesh said most people were evacuated to cyclone shelters in Cox's Bazar before the storm made landfall, but many families who failed to reach the shelters were left to sleep outside under an open sky.