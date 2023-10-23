Puppet Masters
NATO allies send planes & ships to Baltic Sea, follows suspected sabotage of undersea cables in Sweden, gas pipeline in Estonia
Stars and Stripes
Fri, 20 Oct 2023 09:19 UTC
"NATO will continue to adapt its maritime posture in the Baltic Sea and will take all necessary steps to keep allies safe," NATO spokesman Dylan White said Thursday in a statement.
The vulnerability of undersea gas pipelines and communication cables to sabotage is a growing NATO concern. Alliance officials have warned that Russia could target such infrastructure to gain leverage against allied countries providing security assistance to Ukraine.
On Tuesday, those concerns were brought into focus when Sweden reported partial damage to an undersea telecommunications cable connected to Estonia. Authorities suspect the damage occurred at the same time an undersea gas pipeline and telecommunications cable running from Finland to Estonia was found to be damaged last week.
The incidents remain under investigation and senior NATO officials have refrained from blaming Russia so far.
"If it is proven to be a deliberate attack on NATO-critical infrastructure, then this will be, of course, serious, but it will also be met by a united and determined response," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week during a meeting of allied defense ministers.
NATO said it will more closely monitor an area that already had been under surveillance since the 2022 sabotage of Nord Stream 1, a Baltic Sea pipeline that delivered natural gas from Russia to Germany.
Maritime patrol aircraft, NATO AWACS planes, drones and a fleet of four minehunter vessels are part of the enhanced surveillance effort.
"We continue to monitor the situation closely, and we remain in close contact with our allies Estonia and Finland, and our partner Sweden," White said.
So preserve yourselves, my brothers, from the calamities of this place, for distinguishing it is extremely difficult! Souls find it sweet, and then within it they are duped, since they become completely enamored of it.
Can you come up with an angle or a different narrative context that explains not just the problem but the solution in a simpler, more...
RELEVANT ARTICLE: "Israel - A Refuge for Swindlers"
Pierre, it's with great sadness I write this. You introduced me to a lot of knowledge and I cannot thank you enough for that. I hope you had a...
I don't think so. This war is still ongoing, and many people are suffering. I think whenever any war starts in any place there would be...
This was a Bigfoot-themed tour. The owner "Likes to dress up as Sasquatch.". C'mon guys. Can't be that hard to put the pieces together.
Comment: If they had any incriminating evidence on Russia, they would be eager to release it. However, as it is, as with the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, it's likely that it's actors in the West are responsible.
It seems the above incidents are being used as a pretext to further surround and antagonise Russia. Although that's likely not the sole purpose for the sabotage.
It's notable that the sabotage of undersea cables goes back as far back as 2012. In 2021, surveillance cables, as well as those supporting polar orbiting satellites - that may have proved helpful in providing evidence for those involved in these kinds of activities - were damaged; in one incident they simply 'disappeared':