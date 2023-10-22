Lightning struck and killed two persons in the Saudi governorate of Al Edabi in the kingdom's south-western Jizan region.The incident occurred on Friday night in Al Edabi, located in eastern Jizan, which experienced heavy rains.There was no immediate comment from local authorities.In August, a lightning strike reportedly triggered a fire that burnt down several palm trees in Saudi Arabia's western city of Taif.A video circulating on social media showed a set of palm trees in flames purportedly caused by lightning during rains that hit Taif.The Saudi Civil Defence said at the time its personnel had put out a "limited" fire that had hit six palm trees in Wadi Wej, causing no casualties. Authorities did not give a cause of the fire.Also in August, Mecca, home to Islam's holiest site, experienced downpours and a fierce storm that prompted a temporary closure of educational institutions and shift to online learning.Cleaning workers at the Grand Mosque, Islam's most sacred site in Mecca, were seen in a viral video losing their balance and blown away due to gale force winds.Another video showed a bolt of lightning striking the Clock Tower, a landmark building located in the vicinity of the mosque. No casualties were reported.