Jordan lost in a secret ballot vote 86-112. GOP House members will now go home for the weekend. Any new speaker candidates have until 12 p.m. ET to declare on Sunday. There will then be a candidate forum on Monday.
Jordan failed to receive enough votes Friday morning on the House floor. After the third round of votes, Jordan was shy of the necessary 214 to win the speakership. The final quorum call put the House attendance at 427, meaning 214 remains the majority threshold unless members voted "present" during the roll call vote for speaker.
The Daily Caller first reported that former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy would give Jordan's nomination speech on the House floor before the vote.
Jordan told reporters ahead of the vote:
"We need to do what we told them we were going to do when they elected us and put us in office and frankly we can't do that if the House isn't open. We can't open the House until we get a speaker."Twenty-five Republicans voted against Jordan on the third ballot.